Agniv Subrata Pan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Agniv Subrata Pan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|10
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|10
|11
|Innings
|16
|8
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|328
|188
|117
|Balls Faced
|751
|209
|95
|Avg
|20.5
|26.85
|23.4
|SR
|43.67
|89.95
|123.15
|Fours
|48
|17
|8
|Fifties
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|8
|Highest
|70
|57
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0