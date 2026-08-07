Agniv Subrata Pan

Agniv Subrata Pan

wicket keeper

Full name:Agniv Subrata Pan
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91011
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91011
Innings1687
Not outs012
Runs328188117
Balls Faced75120995
Avg20.526.8523.4
SR43.6789.95123.15
Fours48178
Fifties310
Sixies148
Highest705734
Hundreds000

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