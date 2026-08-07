Ahmed Bashir
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahmed Bashir
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|45
|15
|Innings
|62
|45
|15
|Overs
|970.4
|360.0
|54.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|210
|14
|2
|Runs
|3057
|2130
|386
|Wickets
|138
|63
|23
|Avg
|22.15
|33.8
|16.78
|SR
|42.2
|34.28
|14.17
|Eco
|3.14
|5.91
|7.1
|BB
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|7
|2
|1
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|45
|15
|Innings
|47
|19
|2
|Not outs
|32
|14
|2
|Runs
|106
|35
|9
|Balls Faced
|405
|76
|14
|Avg
|7.06
|7
|0
|SR
|26.17
|46.05
|64.28
|Fours
|13
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|6
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0