Ahmed Bashir

Ahmed Bashir

bowler

Full name:Ahmed Bashir
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches374515
Innings624515
Overs970.4360.054.2
Balls---
Maidens210142
Runs30572130386
Wickets1386323
Avg22.1533.816.78
SR42.234.2814.17
Eco3.145.917.1
BB944
4w721
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches374515
Innings47192
Not outs32142
Runs106359
Balls Faced4057614
Avg7.0670
SR26.1746.0564.28
Fours1331
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1168
Hundreds000

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