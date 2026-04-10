International career

Imam-ul-Haq was born on December 22, 1995. He plays for the Pakistan National Cricket Team. In his first One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka, he became the second Pakistani batter, and the thirteenth player in history, to score a century on debut. In August 2018, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave him a central contract for the 2018–19 season, recognizing him as one of 33 top players.

Imam-ul-Haq is the nephew of cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq. From the start, this relationship put a lot of pressure on him. However, he managed to handle the expectations and played well in his debut series against the India U19 team. Imam is known for his aggressive batting style and has become one of Pakistan's leading ODI players. He earned his place in the national team with solid performances.

Imam-ul-Haq is known for his strong batting technique. He has the ability to play long innings and is particularly skilled at driving the ball off the front foot. Although he began as an ODI specialist, he has been working hard to establish himself in Test cricket as well.

Test

Debut: Ireland vs Pakistan at Dublin (Malahide) – May 11–15, 2018

Last: Australia vs Pakistan at Melbourne – December 26–29, 2023

ODI

Debut: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan at Abu Dhabi – October 18, 2017

Last: Pakistan vs India at Dubai (DICS) – February 23, 2025

T20I

Debut: England vs Pakistan at Cardiff – May 5, 2019

Last: Australia vs Pakistan at Perth – November 8, 2019

Career Highlights

October 2017: Imam joined Pakistan’s ODI squad for their series against Sri Lanka. He scored a century on his debut and was named man of the match. He became the second Pakistani batter after Saleem Elahi to score a century on ODI debut.

April 2018: Imam was selected for Pakistan’s Test squad for their tours to Ireland and England. He debuted in Test cricket against Ireland on May 11, 2018. He played an important role with a half-century in the final innings, helping Pakistan win.

July 2018: Imam and Fakhar Zaman set the record for the highest opening partnership in ODIs with 304 runs against Zimbabwe. Pakistan scored 399/1, their highest ODI total.

January 2019: Imam became the second fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in ODIs, achieving this in his 19th innings.

April 2019: He was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He debuted in T20I cricket on May 5, 2019, against England. Imam scored 151 runs in the third ODI against England, setting the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in an ODI against England.

June 2020: Imam was named in Pakistan’s 29-man squad for the tour to England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 2021: Imam scored his 2,000th run in ODIs during the third ODI match against England.

March 2022: Imam scored his first Test century in the opening match of the series against Australia. He followed that up with another century in the second innings, becoming the tenth Pakistani batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

August 2023: Imam scored 61 runs in the opening match of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Pakistan won by 142 runs.

September 2023: Imam scored 60 runs in 62 balls during the Champions One-Day Cup 2024 against the Panthers team.

October 2024: Imam appeared as an expert on the Harna Mna Hy show during the T20 Cricket World Cup. He supported Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, who faced criticism for the team’s performance.

February 2025: Imam participated in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India but did not make a significant impact, getting out to India’s Akshar Patel in Dubai.

Test Career: Matches Played: 24 Runs: 1,568 Average: 37 Fours: 170 Sixes: 12 Last Test: December 2023 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he scored 10 runs off 44 balls.

ODI Career:

Matches Played: 73 Runs: 3,148 Average: 48 Fours: 253 Sixes: 30 Last ODI: February 2025 against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he scored 10 runs off 26 balls.

T20I Career:

Matches Played: 2 Runs: 21 Average: 11 Fours: 2 Sixes: 0 Last T20I: November 2019 against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth, where he scored 14 runs off 15 balls.



Leagues Participation

Imam-ul-Haq played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League from 2019 to 2022.

Pakistan Super League

Imam-ul-Haq played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League from 2019 to 2022. During this time, he was an important opener for the team. Imam contributed with solid batting performances, which helped Peshawar Zalmi in many matches. His efforts on the field made him a key player for the team.

Year Team Notes 2019 Peshawar Zalmi Imam-ul-Haq joined Peshawar Zalmi for the fourth edition. He scored 56 runs against Karachi Kings. 2020 Peshawar Zalmi Imam was considered one of the best players for Peshawar Zalmi by captain Wahab Riaz. 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Imam scored 48 runs in a match against Multan Sultans, helping Zalmi reach 197/4. 2022 Peshawar Zalmi Imam did not play due to team changes or personal reasons.

Imam-ul-Haq played 22 matches in the PSL, scoring 542 runs, including five half-centuries. His strike rate was 124.3.

Domestic career

Imam-ul-Haq has built a strong domestic cricket career alongside his international success. He started playing first-class cricket in January 2013 for Hyderabad (Pakistan) against Lahore Shalimar. He later played in both List A and T20 formats, with his List A debut in 2015 for National Bank against Khan RL in Karachi. His T20 debut took place in December 2012 for Lahore Lions against Falcons.

In the 2016-17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, Imam scored 200 not out for Habib Bank Limited. In the 2017-18 National T20 Cup final, he scored 59 not out for Lahore Blues and was named man of the match.

In 2020, Imam helped Balochistan defeat Central Punjab by scoring 80 runs from 55 balls. He was injured in a match against South Punjab in 2021 after colliding with the boundary boards, but the injury was not severe.

In 2022, he was signed by Somerset to play in the County Championship's final four matches in England. In February 2025, Imam played in the President’s Trophy Grade-I match in Lahore and scored 100 runs against Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL).

Imam has represented various teams, including Islamabad, Lahore Region Blues, Lahore Shalimar Cricket, Balochistan, Lahore Whites (Eagles), Lahore Lions, and Habib Bank Limited.

Records and achievements

Imam-ul-Haq has set many records and achieved great milestones in his cricket career. His performances have made him a well-known figure in international cricket.

ODI Centuries: Imam has scored several centuries, including four in his first nine matches, which is a record.

Batting Average: Imam has a strong batting average of 48.27 in ODIs.

Record Partnerships: In July 2018, he formed the highest opening partnership in ODIs with Fakhar Zaman. They scored 304 runs together against Zimbabwe.

Fastest to Ninth ODI Century: In 2022, Imam became the fastest player to reach nine centuries in ODIs during the second ODI against Australia in Lahore.

Most Runs in an ODI Series: Imam broke the 37-year-old record of Graeme Gowk. During the third ODI against Australia, Imam scored 298 runs in a three-match series, surpassing Gowk's 289 runs.

Man of the Match Award: Imam won the Man of the Match award in the 2017-18 T20 National Cup final, scoring 59 runs for Lahore Blues.

200 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: In the 2016-17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, Imam scored 200 not out for Habib Bank Limited.

ODI Score Achievement Award: In January 2019, Imam reached this score in 19 matches during the third ODI against South Africa.

Test Score Achievement: Imam scored 157 runs in a test match against Australia in March 2022.

Personal life

Imam-ul-Haq has had an interesting personal life with many significant events, including his family, financial details, and some controversies. He is well known not only for his cricket career but also for his lifestyle and connections.

Family

Imam-ul-Haq is the son of Insaram-ul-Haq and Farah Insaram. He is also the nephew of the famous Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq. In November 2023, Imam married Anmol Mehmood. Anmol is a doctor living in Norway. The couple had a long-distance relationship before their marriage. They do not have children.

Finance

Imam-ul-Haq’s net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. His wealth comes from his cricket contracts, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Scandals

In 2019, Imam-ul-Haq was involved in a scandal after accusations about him deceiving and manipulating several women. Screenshots of his chats with multiple women were shared on social media. These incidents occurred during the Pakistan team's tour of South Africa in January and February 2019. Several women also shared similar claims. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not comment, saying it was Imam's personal matter. Imam later admitted to his mistakes and apologized to the PCB.

Fans

Imam-ul-Haq has a large fan base. After his debut in 2017, he received many congratulatory messages, including from women. This led him to turn off his mobile internet. In 2023, fans discussed whether the Pakistan team might have violated the rules during an ODI World Cup match. Imam has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.