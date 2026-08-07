Ajay Rohera
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ajay Rohera
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|6
|Innings
|18
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|635
|77
|Balls Faced
|1067
|141
|Avg
|37.35
|12.83
|SR
|59.51
|54.6
|Fours
|72
|8
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|Highest
|267
|29
|Hundreds
|1
|0