Ajay Rohera

Ajay Rohera

wicket keeper

Full name:Ajay Rohera
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches116
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches116
Innings186
Not outs10
Runs63577
Balls Faced1067141
Avg37.3512.83
SR59.5154.6
Fours728
Fifties20
Sixies50
Highest26729
Hundreds10

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