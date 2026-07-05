Family
Akash’s father works as a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters and an elder brother, Lakhan, who played cricket at the district level. Lakhan took Akash to matches and introduced him to the sport.
batsman
|Full name:
|Akash Singh
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|4
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|47
|10
|Balls Faced
|114
|33
|Avg
|11.75
|3.33
|SR
|41.22
|30.3
|Fours
|8
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Akash Singh is an Indian cricketer known for his left-arm fast bowling. He has represented India at various youth levels and plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. Here's a look at his career:
Akash Singh continues to grow as a cricketer and hopes to play for the Indian senior team in the future.
Akash Singh, a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan, has had a mixed career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for several teams, but his journey has not been smooth. Here’s a look at his IPL record:
Year
Team
Auction Price (INR)
Matches Played
Wickets
Economy Rate
Notes
2020
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
20 Lakh
0
0
N/A
Akash was part of the squad but did not play any matches.
2021
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
20 Lakh
1
0
9.75
Played against CSK, gave away 39 runs in 4 overs, no wickets taken.
2022
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
N/A
6
5
9.87
Replaced injured Mukesh Chaudhary, took 5 wickets in 6 matches.
2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
20 Lakh
0
0
N/A
Bought in the auction but did not play in the season.
2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
30 Lakh
TBD
TBD
TBD
Bought for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. His participation in the season is yet to be confirmed.
Akash Singh was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. As of now, there are no details about whether he will play in the 2025 season. If he does, he will likely be part of the team’s bowling attack. Fans and players alike will be eager to see how he performs in the upcoming season.
Akash Singh has played well in domestic cricket. He started his career in 2019 with Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Akash quickly gained attention for his fast bowling. In the 2020-21 season, he picked up important wickets in T20 matches, impressing many. In 2021, Akash played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took wickets for Rajasthan. He showed his skills in the List-A format. In 2022, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttarakhand and took six wickets in his first match, proving his talent in first-class cricket. Akash’s performances in domestic cricket have helped him earn recognition and keep growing as a bowler.
Akash Singh has reached several milestones in his cricket career. Here are his key records and achievements:
Akash Singh’s life outside cricket reflects his growth in both his career and personal journey. Here is a glimpse into his family, finances, and other important details.
Akash’s father works as a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters and an elder brother, Lakhan, who played cricket at the district level. Lakhan took Akash to matches and introduced him to the sport.
In the 2020-2021 season, Akash earned £19,600 (₹ 2,000,000) while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His total earnings so far have reached £39,200 (₹ 4,000,000). For the 2025 IPL season, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹30 lakh.
There is no available public information on Akash’s cars or house.
In 2020, Australian cricketer Sam Fanning was penalized for elbowing Akash during a match in the Under-19 World Cup. The incident occurred when Fanning was on 48 runs and made physical contact with Akash while completing a run. Fanning admitted the violation and accepted the penalty. The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Fanning violated the code regarding inappropriate physical contact during a match.
Although Akash’s domestic cricket experience is limited, he has gained attention for his talent. His T20 debut demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. With more training and experience, Akash has the potential to become a strong player for both Rajasthan Royals and the Indian cricket team. Fans are eager to see his growth and future performances in the cricket world.