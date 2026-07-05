Akash Singh

Akash Singh

batsman

Full name:Akash Singh

Teams

2025 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings43
Not outs00
Runs4710
Balls Faced11433
Avg11.753.33
SR41.2230.3
Fours82
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest238
Hundreds00

International career

Akash Singh is an Indian cricketer known for his left-arm fast bowling. He has represented India at various youth levels and plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. Here's a look at his career:

  • 2019
    • September: Akash played for India U-19 in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He participated in three matches during the tournament.
    • December: Akash was named in India's squad for the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup.
  • 2020
    • January: He played in the ICC U-19 World Cup and impressed many with his pace bowling, even though India didn’t win the tournament.
    • November: Akash debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu. He bowled 2/26 in four overs, taking out Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay.
  • 2021
    • January 27: Akash played his second T20 match for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final against Bihar. He bowled two wicketless overs, conceding 21 runs.
    • February: He made his List-A debut for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Akash took two wickets in three matches, with an economy rate of 7.52.
  • 2022
    • February: Akash debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Uttarakhand against Nagaland. He took six wickets in both innings, showing his skills in first-class cricket.

Akash Singh continues to grow as a cricketer and hopes to play for the Indian senior team in the future.

Indian Premier League

Akash Singh, a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan, has had a mixed career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for several teams, but his journey has not been smooth. Here’s a look at his IPL record:

Year

Team

Auction Price (INR)

Matches Played

Wickets

Economy Rate

Notes

2020

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

20 Lakh

0

0

N/A

Akash was part of the squad but did not play any matches.

2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

20 Lakh

1

0

9.75

Played against CSK, gave away 39 runs in 4 overs, no wickets taken.

2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

N/A

6

5

9.87

Replaced injured Mukesh Chaudhary, took 5 wickets in 6 matches.

2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

20 Lakh

0

0

N/A

Bought in the auction but did not play in the season.

2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

30 Lakh

TBD

TBD

TBD

Bought for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. His participation in the season is yet to be confirmed.

Akash Singh was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. As of now, there are no details about whether he will play in the 2025 season. If he does, he will likely be part of the team’s bowling attack. Fans and players alike will be eager to see how he performs in the upcoming season.

Domestic career

Akash Singh has played well in domestic cricket. He started his career in 2019 with Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Akash quickly gained attention for his fast bowling. In the 2020-21 season, he picked up important wickets in T20 matches, impressing many. In 2021, Akash played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took wickets for Rajasthan. He showed his skills in the List-A format. In 2022, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttarakhand and took six wickets in his first match, proving his talent in first-class cricket. Akash’s performances in domestic cricket have helped him earn recognition and keep growing as a bowler.

Records and achievements

Akash Singh has reached several milestones in his cricket career. Here are his key records and achievements:

  • 2017: Took 17 wickets in a Twenty20 match, without letting the opposition score a boundary.
  • 2019: Debuted in Twenty20 for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu, taking 2 wickets in 4 overs.
  • 2020: Took 7 wickets in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
  • 2020: Was one of the five players punished by the ICC for being involved in a fight after the India vs. Bangladesh match.

Akash Singh's Stats (As of February 2024):

  • Batting: Played 8 matches, scored 0 runs, with no fifties or hundreds.
  • Bowling: Played 8 matches, bowled 23 overs, took 5 wickets, average of 45.40, economy rate of 9.86.
  • Fielding: Took 1 catch, no stumpings, no runs.

Personal life

Akash Singh’s life outside cricket reflects his growth in both his career and personal journey. Here is a glimpse into his family, finances, and other important details.

Family

Akash’s father works as a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters and an elder brother, Lakhan, who played cricket at the district level. Lakhan took Akash to matches and introduced him to the sport.

Financial Status

In the 2020-2021 season, Akash earned £19,600 (₹ 2,000,000) while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His total earnings so far have reached £39,200 (₹ 4,000,000). For the 2025 IPL season, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹30 lakh.

Cars and House

There is no available public information on Akash’s cars or house.

Scandals

In 2020, Australian cricketer Sam Fanning was penalized for elbowing Akash during a match in the Under-19 World Cup. The incident occurred when Fanning was on 48 runs and made physical contact with Akash while completing a run. Fanning admitted the violation and accepted the penalty. The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Fanning violated the code regarding inappropriate physical contact during a match.

Fans

Although Akash’s domestic cricket experience is limited, he has gained attention for his talent. His T20 debut demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. With more training and experience, Akash has the potential to become a strong player for both Rajasthan Royals and the Indian cricket team. Fans are eager to see his growth and future performances in the cricket world.

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