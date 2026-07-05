International career Akash Singh is an Indian cricketer known for his left-arm fast bowling. He has represented India at various youth levels and plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. Here's a look at his career: 2019

September: Akash played for India U-19 in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He participated in three matches during the tournament.



December: Akash was named in India's squad for the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup.

2020

January: He played in the ICC U-19 World Cup and impressed many with his pace bowling, even though India didn’t win the tournament.



November: Akash debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu. He bowled 2/26 in four overs, taking out Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay.

2021

January 27: Akash played his second T20 match for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final against Bihar. He bowled two wicketless overs, conceding 21 runs.



February: He made his List-A debut for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Akash took two wickets in three matches, with an economy rate of 7.52.

2022

February: Akash debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Uttarakhand against Nagaland. He took six wickets in both innings, showing his skills in first-class cricket. Akash Singh continues to grow as a cricketer and hopes to play for the Indian senior team in the future.

Indian Premier League Akash Singh, a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan, has had a mixed career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for several teams, but his journey has not been smooth. Here’s a look at his IPL record: Year Team Auction Price (INR) Matches Played Wickets Economy Rate Notes 2020 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 20 Lakh 0 0 N/A Akash was part of the squad but did not play any matches. 2021 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 20 Lakh 1 0 9.75 Played against CSK, gave away 39 runs in 4 overs, no wickets taken. 2022 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) N/A 6 5 9.87 Replaced injured Mukesh Chaudhary, took 5 wickets in 6 matches. 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 20 Lakh 0 0 N/A Bought in the auction but did not play in the season. 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 30 Lakh TBD TBD TBD Bought for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. His participation in the season is yet to be confirmed. Akash Singh was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 Auction. As of now, there are no details about whether he will play in the 2025 season. If he does, he will likely be part of the team’s bowling attack. Fans and players alike will be eager to see how he performs in the upcoming season.

Domestic career Akash Singh has played well in domestic cricket. He started his career in 2019 with Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Akash quickly gained attention for his fast bowling. In the 2020-21 season, he picked up important wickets in T20 matches, impressing many. In 2021, Akash played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took wickets for Rajasthan. He showed his skills in the List-A format. In 2022, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttarakhand and took six wickets in his first match, proving his talent in first-class cricket. Akash’s performances in domestic cricket have helped him earn recognition and keep growing as a bowler.

Records and achievements Akash Singh has reached several milestones in his cricket career. Here are his key records and achievements: 2017: Took 17 wickets in a Twenty20 match, without letting the opposition score a boundary.

2019: Debuted in Twenty20 for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu, taking 2 wickets in 4 overs.

2020: Took 7 wickets in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2020: Was one of the five players punished by the ICC for being involved in a fight after the India vs. Bangladesh match. Akash Singh's Stats (As of February 2024): Batting: Played 8 matches, scored 0 runs, with no fifties or hundreds.

Bowling: Played 8 matches, bowled 23 overs, took 5 wickets, average of 45.40, economy rate of 9.86.

Fielding: Took 1 catch, no stumpings, no runs.