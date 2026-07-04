Akhona Mnyaka

Akhona Mnyaka

bowler

Full name:Akhona Mnyaka
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches73016
Innings122915
Overs104.0219.040.5
Balls---
Maidens1450
Runs4051317347
Wickets144011
Avg28.9232.9231.54
SR44.5732.8522.27
Eco3.896.018.49
BB542
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches73016
Innings6144
Not outs283
Runs45211
Balls Faced339211
Avg18.6611
SR12.1256.52100
Fours070
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest297
Hundreds000

Another Players

du Toit, Adrian

du Toit, Adrian

Baron, Jevano

Baron, Jevano

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Petersen, Keegan

Petersen, Keegan

Malan, Pieter

Malan, Pieter

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mgijima, Aviwe

Mgijima, Aviwe

van Zyl, Stiaan

van Zyl, Stiaan

Behardien, Farhaan

Behardien, Farhaan