Akhona Mnyaka
bowler
|Full name:
|Akhona Mnyaka
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|30
|16
|Innings
|12
|29
|15
|Overs
|104.0
|219.0
|40.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|5
|0
|Runs
|405
|1317
|347
|Wickets
|14
|40
|11
|Avg
|28.92
|32.92
|31.54
|SR
|44.57
|32.85
|22.27
|Eco
|3.89
|6.01
|8.49
|BB
|5
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|30
|16
|Innings
|6
|14
|4
|Not outs
|2
|8
|3
|Runs
|4
|52
|11
|Balls Faced
|33
|92
|11
|Avg
|1
|8.66
|11
|SR
|12.12
|56.52
|100
|Fours
|0
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|2
|9
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0