Akshaya Persaud

Akshaya Persaud

all rounder

Full name:Akshaya Persaud
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Combined Campuses And Colleges

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches69
Innings17
Overs1.035.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1200
Wickets05
Avg040
SR042.4
Eco15.66
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches69
Innings88
Not outs01
Runs76170
Balls Faced192313
Avg9.524.28
SR39.5854.31
Fours513
Fifties02
Sixies03
Highest2455
Hundreds00

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