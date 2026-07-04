Akshaya Persaud
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akshaya Persaud
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|9
|Innings
|1
|7
|Overs
|1.0
|35.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|200
|Wickets
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|40
|SR
|0
|42.4
|Eco
|1
|5.66
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|76
|170
|Balls Faced
|192
|313
|Avg
|9.5
|24.28
|SR
|39.58
|54.31
|Fours
|5
|13
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|24
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0