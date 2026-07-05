International career

Aman Hakim Khan, born on 23 November 1996, is an Indian cricketer. He is from Mumbai’s competitive age-group cricket. He is a powerful middle-order batter and also bowls medium pace. A player initially wanted to be a fast bowler, but a road accident shifted his focus to batting. Under the coaching of Pravin Amre, Aman kept improving and earned a place in Mumbai’s U19 team.

Leagues Participation

Aman Hakim Khan played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 with Kolkata Knight Riders and in 2023 with Delhi Capitals. He had the chance to show his skills in these top teams.

Indian Premier League

Aman Hakim Khan joined the Indian Premier League in 2022 when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 20 lakh INR. He played one match for the team before being traded to Delhi Capitals in November 2022 for Shardul Thakur. In 2023, he scored 51 runs from 44 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans.

Aman Hakim Khan went unsold in the 2025 Mega Auction. Chennai Super Kings signed Aman for INR 40 lakh in the December 2025 auction. Entering the 2026 season, he is a primary "Impact Player" candidate.

Year Team Notes 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought in the 2022 IPL auction for 20 lakh INR. Played one match. 2023 Delhi Capitals Traded to Delhi Capitals for Shardul Thakur. Scored 51 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans in May 2023. 2025 - Unsold 2026 Chennai Super Kings Returned to the league in the 2026 Auction, where Chennai Super Kings signed him for INR 40 lakh.

Domestic career

Aman Hakim Khan started his domestic cricket career with List A matches. He debuted on 9 March 2021 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra. He has played six List A matches, taken 2 wickets with an economy rate of 7.23, and scored 34 runs.

He made his T20 debut on 4 November 2021 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Karnataka. So far, he has played 19 T20 matches, taken 4 wickets with an economy rate of 8.15, and scored 187 runs.

Aman was born and raised in Mumbai, where he got into cricket at a young age, inspired by his father, who played Under-19 cricket for the city. Although his father wanted him to be a fast bowler, Aman’s talent as a batsman became clear. His consistent performances led him to debut for Mumbai in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy after attending a successful NCA camp.

In 2018, during the T20 Mumbai tournament, Aman played alongside Shreyas Iyer. Together, they shared a 127-run partnership, with Aman scoring 85 runs off 47 balls, including six fours and six sixes. This performance helped him get noticed by IPL franchises. In the 2022 IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him as an uncapped all-rounder for INR 20 Lakh. He played one match for KKR before being traded to Delhi Capitals in November 2022.

Aman now plays for Pondicherry in the Pondicherry Premier League. In 2024, he ranked 10th on the leaderboard for points scored. He helped his team reach 200 points, scoring 83 points in a game against Ossudu Accord Warriors. He is still part of the Pondicherry team in the 2024/25 season.

Records and achievements

Aman Hakim Khan has achieved several milestones in his cricket career, especially in domestic and IPL matches. Here are some of his key records:

May 3, 2023: In the 44th IPL match of 2023, Khan scored 51 runs off 44 balls. He hit three boundaries and three sixes, leading Delhi Capitals to a win against Gujarat Titans.

2023 IPL: Khan was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals in the match against Gujarat Titans. His 51-run performance helped his team secure a victory by 51 runs.

February 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders bought Khan for INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2022 auction.

November 4, 2021: Khan made his T20 debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

2025 IPL: By 2025, Khan had played 12 IPL matches, scoring 115 runs at an average of 12.78. He hit 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Personal life

Aman Hakim Khan was born on November 23, 1996, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He grew up in a family that loves cricket. His father played club cricket for BPCL, which inspired Aman to take up the sport. He received coaching from Pravin Amre and began his career by playing club cricket for DY Patil Club and later represented Mumbai in List A and T20 cricket.

Finance

Aman’s estimated net worth ranges between 1 to 5 million dollars.

Scandals

There have been no major scandals or controversies involving Aman.

Fans

Aman has around 4,000 followers on Instagram, where he interacts with his fans.