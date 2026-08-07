Aman Ravindra Mokhade
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aman Ravindra Mokhade
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|0
|3
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|39
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|9.75
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|100
|Balls Faced
|63
|86
|Avg
|9
|20
|SR
|28.57
|116.27
|Fours
|3
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|18
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0