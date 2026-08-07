Aman Ravindra Mokhade

Aman Ravindra Mokhade

all rounder

Full name:Aman Ravindra Mokhade
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings03
Overs04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs039
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco09.75
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings25
Not outs00
Runs18100
Balls Faced6386
Avg920
SR28.57116.27
Fours39
Fifties00
Sixies03
Highest1840
Hundreds00

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