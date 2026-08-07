Aman Sudhir Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Aman Sudhir Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|5
|6
|Overs
|70.0
|34.3
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|2
|0
|Runs
|267
|198
|73
|Wickets
|8
|4
|1
|Avg
|33.37
|49.5
|73
|SR
|52.5
|51.75
|66
|Eco
|3.81
|5.73
|6.63
|BB
|4
|2
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|3
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|94
|16
|0
|Avg
|6.6
|0.66
|0
|SR
|35.1
|12.5
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0