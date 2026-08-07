Aman Sudhir Kumar

Aman Sudhir Kumar

bowler

Full name:Aman Sudhir Kumar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches566
Innings656
Overs70.034.311.0
Balls---
Maidens1120
Runs26719873
Wickets841
Avg33.3749.573
SR52.551.7566
Eco3.815.736.63
BB421
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches566
Innings630
Not outs100
Runs3320
Balls Faced94160
Avg6.60.660
SR35.112.50
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1720
Hundreds000

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