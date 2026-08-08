Yashu Sharma

Yashu Sharma

batsman

Full name:Yashu Sharma

Teams

2025 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6147
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6147
Innings11125
Not outs110
Runs37921458
Balls Faced66825348
Avg37.919.4511.6
SR56.7384.58120.83
Fours36248
Fifties220
Sixies521
Highest1296826
Hundreds100

Another Players

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Paliwal, Rajat

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Rana, Himanshu

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Kamboj, Anshul

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Sharma, Rohit

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