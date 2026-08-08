Yashu Sharma
batsman
|Full name:
|Yashu Sharma
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|14
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|14
|7
|Innings
|11
|12
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|379
|214
|58
|Balls Faced
|668
|253
|48
|Avg
|37.9
|19.45
|11.6
|SR
|56.73
|84.58
|120.83
|Fours
|36
|24
|8
|Fifties
|2
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|1
|Highest
|129
|68
|26
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0