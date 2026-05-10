Anshul Kamboj News View all Learn first hand all about one of the best cricketers Anshul Kamboj, here you will find his training plan, how he motivates himself to play cricket and how he is received by his own team. Anshul Kamboj Meets His Doppelganger Who Went Viral at CM Vijays Oath Ceremony Anshul Kamboj finally met his lookalike, who went viral a few days back. When Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister, Vijay, was taking oath, fans spotted a soldier who looked just like Anshul Kamboj. It was even noticed by Ravichandran Ashwin, as the meetup between the two finally took place. Anshul Kamboj Ashwin Drops Epic Tweet After Fans Spot Anshul Kamboj at Oath Ceremony Anshul Kamboj The ICC Number One Batsman Had No Answer to This CSK Bowler Anshul Kamboj India tour of England 2025 | Nitish Reddy ruled out of England series with knee injury Anshul Kamboj ENG Lions vs IND-A | Twitter in awe as Anshul Kamboj beats Ben McKinney with a beauty to topple off-stump

International career

Anshul Kamboj started his international cricket journey with the India Under-19 team.

Here is a breakdown of his international career:

February 2019: Anshul played two Under-19 Test matches against South Africa Under-19 at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. He took seven wickets across both games, with his best performance being 3/20.

Leagues Participation

Anshul Kamboj has taken part in major cricket leagues, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian Premier League

Anshul Kamboj’s journey in the IPL began in 2023. Below is a list of his participation in the league:

Year Team Role Auction Price Position Additional Information 2023 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Net Bowler Not applicable N/A Kamboj worked as a net bowler and learned from international players like Virat Kohli. 2024 Mumbai Indians (MI) Bowler INR 20 Lakhs N/A Made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad and took his first IPL wicket. 2025 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bowler INR 3.4 Crores N/A Bought by CSK after intense bidding. 2026 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bowler INR 3.4 Crores N/A Entering the season as an established domestic leader and international debutant.

In 2024, Anshul made his debut with Mumbai Indians. He took his first IPL wicket when he bowled out Mayank Agarwal. He faced a few challenges, like a no-ball and a dropped catch, but still managed to perform well. In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings acquired him for INR 3.4 crores after a bidding battle.For the 2026 season, Kamboj has been officially retained by Chennai Super Kings for INR 3.4 crore.

Domestic career

Anshul Kamboj started his domestic career with Haryana in February 2022, debuting in the Ranji Trophy against Tripura. He showed his talent in limited-overs cricket, taking 7 wickets in 7 matches during the 2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played a key part in Haryana's win, claiming 17 wickets in 10 matches. These performances helped him get picked up by Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL Auction.

In first-class cricket, Kamboj was selected for the 2024–25 Duleep Trophy. He played for India C, taking 16 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 17.12 and was named Player of the Tournament. In November 2024, he became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all ten wickets in an innings, achieving this feat for Haryana against Kerala.

Records and achievements

Anshul Kamboj has achieved notable records and recognition throughout his cricket career. Here are some of his key accomplishments:

2024–2025: Awarded Player of the Tournament in the Duleep Trophy. He played for India C and took 16 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 17.12.

November 2024: Became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved this playing for Haryana against Kerala, with figures of 10/49.

2024: Helped India win the T20 Asia Cup. He took 3 wickets for 33 runs in a match against Pakistan.

November 2024: Took 10 wickets for 49 runs in a Ranji Trophy match for Haryana against Kerala, a rare feat in the tournament.

Personal life

Anshul Kamboj has always loved cricket. Growing up in India, where cricket is a big part of life, he started playing on local grounds. He learned from older players who helped him develop his skills. With the encouragement of his family and coaches, Kamboj worked hard and quickly got noticed by scouts.

Finance

As of 2024, Anshul Kamboj’s net worth is around 2 crores (20 million INR).

Family

Not much is known about his parents, but it’s clear that his family has always supported his career.

Cars and House

Details about his car collection and house are not publicly available.

Scandals

Kamboj has stayed out of major news and has not been involved in any scandals.

Fans

Anshul Kamboj has 26,000 followers on Instagram. His fans continue to support him in his cricket career.