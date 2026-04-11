Harshal Patel News View all If you are interested to know the life details of cricket player Harshal Patel then here you will find all the information about the matches he has participated in, won and lost. IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Curran’s all-round brilliance leaving Royals with four back-to-back loses Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in Guwahati, leaving the latter with a four-match losing streak. Sam Curran’s all-round excellence with bowling brilliance and Jitesh’s support eclipsed Riyan Parag’s 48 at their home ground to keep the Royals hungry for a top-two finish. Harshal Patel IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli masterclass shutting down Punjab’s playoff hopes Harshal Patel IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Rockstar Jadeja peppering Punjab to keep CSK alive in playoffs race Harshal Patel IPL 2024 | Twitter bemused as Harshal Patel bamboozles Dhoni for rare golden duck Harshal Patel IPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at Harshal’s hilariously drawing inspiration from Chahal’s iconic pose

International career

Harshal Patel was born on 23 November 1990. He is an Indian cricketer who bowls right-arm medium pace and bats right-handed. Patel played his first Twenty20 international match for India against New Zealand on 19 November 2021. He has played domestic cricket for Gujarat and Haryana. In the Indian Premier League, he has been part of teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and now plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2021

Made his T20I debut for India against New Zealand on November 19, 2021, at Ranchi.

Played the second T20I of the series, replacing Mohammed Siraj.

Took wickets of Glenn Philips and Daryl Mitchell on debut.

Played the third match, again taking two wickets with a low economy rate as a death bowler.

2022

Played a few series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Took five wickets in three matches against the West Indies.

Took two wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka, with a high economy rate (over 9).

Featured in a five-match series against South Africa: struggled in the first match (1 wicket for 43 runs), but bounced back in the next two games with 1/17 and 4/25.

Played a three-match T20I series against England, taking four wickets at an average of 8.45.

Missed the West Indies series and the 2022 Asia Cup due to a rib injury.

Returned against Australia: had a rough start, conceding many runs in the first two matches, but took one wicket for 18 runs in the last game.

Played a three-match T20I series against South Africa in September–October.

Bowled well in the first match with two wickets for 26 runs in 4 overs.

Performed poorly in the last two matches, going wicketless with high economy rates.

Was included in India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as a possible death-overs bowler but did not get a chance to play.

2023

Last T20I played against Sri Lanka at Wankhede on January 3, 2023.

Leagues Participation

Harshal Patel has played in several cricket leagues, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the main stage for his performances. Over the years, he moved through different teams and showed steady progress, becoming one of the key bowlers in the IPL.

Indian Premier League

Harshal Patel entered the IPL in 2010 but did not get a chance to play for the Mumbai Indians. His career grew when he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore, though initially, he was a backup bowler. Later, he moved to the Delhi Capitals and then returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he achieved great success. After playing for Punjab Kings and winning a second purple cap, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025.

Year Team Notes 2010 Mumbai Indians Bought for INR 8 lakhs, but did not play any matches 2012–2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mainly a backup bowler, did not play in 2013 2014–2015 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 15 matches in 2015, took 17 wickets 2018–2020 Delhi Capitals Played consistently, took three wickets in 5 matches in 2020 2021–2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Won Purple Cap in 2021 with 32 wickets, retained in 2022, took 19 wickets 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Took 14 wickets, released before the 2023 auction 2023 Punjab Kings Bought for INR 11.75 crores, the most expensive Indian at that auction 2024 Punjab Kings Won Purple Cap for the second time with 24 wickets in 14 matches 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for ₹8.0 crores

Domestic career

Harshal Patel started playing domestic one-day cricket for Gujarat in the 2009–10 season but did not get a chance in their first-class team. He moved to Haryana, where he quickly showed his skills during the 2011–12 Ranji Trophy season by taking eight wickets in both the quarter-final and semi-final matches. His right-arm seam bowling and slow ball became important for Haryana. In 2019, Patel took 52 wickets in nine Ranji Trophy games, breaking a Haryana record that stood for 36 years. Along with bowling, he also scored valuable runs, making 292 runs at an average of 22.46. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 374 runs in 12 matches, averaging 31.17.

Records and achievements

Harshal Patel has set several vital records and reached notable milestones in his cricket career. His performances, especially in the Indian Premier League, have brought him recognition as a leading bowler.

2021: Won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in the IPL season.

First bowler to take a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

2023: Became the most expensive Indian player at the IPL auction.

First bowler to win two Purple Caps for two different IPL teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Achieved the joint-most wickets for Punjab Kings in a single IPL edition with 24 wickets, tied with Andrew Tye.

Became the third bowler in IPL history to win two Purple Caps after Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Second Indian bowler to win two Purple Caps, following Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

2024: Won the Purple Cap again for taking the most wickets in the IPL season.

Personal life

Harshal Patel keeps his private life mostly quiet, but some facts are known about his family, money, and fans. He faced hard times but also had strong support during his cricket career.

Family

Harshal was born on November 23, 1990, to Vikram and Darshna Patel. His family moved to the USA in 2005, but he stayed in India because his brother Tapan wanted him to focus on cricket. Sadly, his older sister Archna died during the COVID-19 period. Soon after, Harshal and his wife, Devarshi Joshi, had a baby boy.

Finance

In 2024, Harshal Patel’s net worth was around INR 37 crores, about 4.5 million USD.

Homes and Cars

By 2023, Harshal lived in India. Information about his cars or houses is not public.

Scandals

Rajasthan Royals player Yuzvendra Chahal once joked that Harshal copied his signature pose and even joked about Elon Musk suing for copyright. During a match, a mistake involving Harshal and teammate Ravi Bishnoi caused their team to lose.

Fans

Harshal has around 480,000 followers on Instagram. After he got MS Dhoni out in IPL 2024, some of Dhoni’s fans insulted him on social media.