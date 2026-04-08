Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav

bowler

Full name:Jayant Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):January 22, 1990 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:179 cm
Hometown:Delhi, India
Jersey Number:22
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Middlesex

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches62786982
Innings1221246578
Overs137.314.02193.3523.2254.0
Balls-----
Maidens280384271
Runs46561709720971594
Wickets1612136550
Avg29.066133.3132.2631.88
SR51.568461.7848.330.48
Eco3.384.353.2346.27
BB511334
4w10901
5w00900
10w00100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches62786982
Innings921215345
Not outs11151120
Runs24832670976383
Balls Faced575759251242321
Avg31325.1823.2315.32
SR43.1342.8545.0678.58119.31
Fours3003049125
Fifties101350
Sixies1071113
Highest10422117139
Hundreds10300

Jayant Yadav Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

One-Day Cup

Jayant Yadav News

View all

If you want to know what records Jayant Yadav is going to set in cricket, we have collected all the relevant information about him: training plan, past results and his place in the team.

IND vs SL 2022 | Shubhman Gill is a No. 3 player and not an opener, opines Aakash Chopra

IND vs SL 2022 | Shubhman Gill is a No. 3 player and not an opener, opines Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that No. 3 is the right batting position for Shubhman Gill and not as an opener while playing for the Indian national team. Chopra further added that the Punjab youngster will have to wait for his opportunity and might not find a place in the playing XI against Sri Lanka.

Jayant Yadav08:46 PM, 12 January, 2022

IND vs SA | Jayant Yadav replaces Washington Sundar for South Africa ODI series

Jayant Yadav01:32 PM, 06 December, 2021

IND vs NZ | Rahul Dravid gives us confidence, his work ethic and player management skills are amazing, says Shreyas Iyer

Jayant Yadav11:05 AM, 06 December, 2021

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin run through New Zealand to complete India’s biggest ever Test win

Jayant Yadav04:14 PM, 04 December, 2021

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Siraj help India bundle out New Zealand for 62

International career

Jayant Yadav was born on January 22, 1990, in Delhi. He is an Indian cricketer who plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and Middlesex in England. Jayant is an off-spin bowler and bats right-handed. He made his debut for the Indian national team in October 2016.

2016:

  • Test Debut: Jayant Yadav played his first Test match for India against England at Visakhapatnam in November 2016. He became the 286th Test player for India. His first Test wicket was Moeen Ali.
  • ODI Debut: A month later, in October 2016, Jayant debuted in ODIs against New Zealand at the same venue. He received his ODI cap from Virender Sehwag. In his first match, he bowled 4 overs, took 1 wicket, and kept an economy rate of 2.00.

2022:

  • Last Test Match (March 2022): Jayant played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in March 2022 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. He scored 2 runs from 18 balls. In total, he played 6 Test matches, scored 248 runs, and took 16 wickets. His highest score in Tests was 104 runs.
  • Last ODI Match (January 2022): Jayant played his second and final ODI on January 23, 2022, against South Africa at Cape Town. He scored 2 runs off 6 balls and did not take any wickets. He played 2 ODIs in total, scoring 3 runs.

Leagues Participation

Yadav's outstanding performances in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season caught the attention of IPL team owners. As a result, he was signed by Delhi Daredevils during the auction of that year.

Indian Premier League

Jayant Yadav has played for several IPL teams over the years. He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2015, moved to Mumbai Indians, and later joined Gujarat Titans.

Year

Team

Notes

2015

Delhi Daredevils

Played 3 games. Had an economy rate of 4.14.

2019

Mumbai Indians

Played 2 matches.

2020

Mumbai Indians

Played in the final and took 1 wicket for 25 runs in 4 overs. Helped the team win the final against Delhi Capitals.

2022

Gujarat Titans

Joined Gujarat Titans for INR 1.7 crore. Played 6 matches, scored 34 runs, and took 2 wickets.

2024

Gujarat Titans

Played 20 matches. Took 8 wickets with an average of 55.62 and an economy rate of 6.85.

2025

Gujarat Titans

Bought for INR 75 lakhs. Will continue as an all-rounder, focusing on off-spin bowling and batting in the lower order.

Domestic career

Jayant Yadav began his first-class career in 2011, playing for Haryana against Gujarat. He impressed by taking six wickets and helping his team win. In 2012, he stood out with a 392-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Amit Mishra. Jayant scored 211 runs in that partnership, which was his first century in first-class cricket.

Jayant continued to perform well in domestic cricket. He was one of the top wicket-takers for Haryana in 2014-15. His consistent performances earned him a spot in India A teams. He also played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL in 2015 but didn’t secure a regular spot in the team.

As a batsman, Jayant is reliable in the lower order. He has scored consistently in domestic cricket, including a double century in 2012. Jayant’s steady rise continued with the support of coach Rahul Dravid in the India A setup.

In 2019, he played for India Green in the Duleep Trophy. By 2023, he led Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, taking 11 wickets in just two games, with an average of 12.81. Later that year, Jayant joined Middlesex. He played three matches, took 9 wickets, and scored 74 runs.

Records and achievements

Jayant Yadav has reached important milestones in his career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

  • 2012: Scored 211 runs against Karnataka. He set a record partnership of 392 runs for the eighth wicket with Amit Mishra.
  • 2015: Selected for the India A squad to play against South Africa A and Bangladesh A because of his strong performances in domestic cricket.
  • 2016: Became the 287th player to debut for India in Test cricket, playing against England.
  • 2016 (3rd Test): Scored 100 runs in a Test match against England. He shared a 241-run partnership with Virat Kohli, the seventh-highest partnership for the eighth wicket in Test cricket history.
  • 2016: Became the first Indian player to score 100 runs at the No. 9 position in Test cricket.

Personal life

Jayant Yadav's life includes cricket achievements, family, and a few challenges. Despite personal losses and obstacles, he has managed to maintain a successful career both on and off the field.

Finance

Jayant Yadav's net worth in 2023 was about $1 million.

Family

Jayant's mother, Lakshmi, died in a plane crash in 1990. He originally started as a leg-spinner but switched to off-spin after a funny family story. Jayant was married to Disha Chawla on November 19, 2019.

House

Jayant owns a house in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. He also has properties in other countries.

Scandals

In 2023, Jayant missed a County Championship match for Middlesex against Essex because of a delay in his work visa. Despite efforts to speed up the process, the UK Embassy in Delhi did not provide the necessary travel documents on time.

Fans

Jayant has a good following on social media, with 98k Instagram followers.

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