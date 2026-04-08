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International career

Jayant Yadav was born on January 22, 1990, in Delhi. He is an Indian cricketer who plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and Middlesex in England. Jayant is an off-spin bowler and bats right-handed. He made his debut for the Indian national team in October 2016.

2016:

Test Debut: Jayant Yadav played his first Test match for India against England at Visakhapatnam in November 2016. He became the 286th Test player for India. His first Test wicket was Moeen Ali.

ODI Debut: A month later, in October 2016, Jayant debuted in ODIs against New Zealand at the same venue. He received his ODI cap from Virender Sehwag. In his first match, he bowled 4 overs, took 1 wicket, and kept an economy rate of 2.00.

2022:

Last Test Match (March 2022): Jayant played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in March 2022 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. He scored 2 runs from 18 balls. In total, he played 6 Test matches, scored 248 runs, and took 16 wickets. His highest score in Tests was 104 runs.

Last ODI Match (January 2022): Jayant played his second and final ODI on January 23, 2022, against South Africa at Cape Town. He scored 2 runs off 6 balls and did not take any wickets. He played 2 ODIs in total, scoring 3 runs.

Leagues Participation

Yadav's outstanding performances in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season caught the attention of IPL team owners. As a result, he was signed by Delhi Daredevils during the auction of that year.

Indian Premier League

Jayant Yadav has played for several IPL teams over the years. He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2015, moved to Mumbai Indians, and later joined Gujarat Titans.

Year Team Notes 2015 Delhi Daredevils Played 3 games. Had an economy rate of 4.14. 2019 Mumbai Indians Played 2 matches. 2020 Mumbai Indians Played in the final and took 1 wicket for 25 runs in 4 overs. Helped the team win the final against Delhi Capitals. 2022 Gujarat Titans Joined Gujarat Titans for INR 1.7 crore. Played 6 matches, scored 34 runs, and took 2 wickets. 2024 Gujarat Titans Played 20 matches. Took 8 wickets with an average of 55.62 and an economy rate of 6.85. 2025 Gujarat Titans Bought for INR 75 lakhs. Will continue as an all-rounder, focusing on off-spin bowling and batting in the lower order.

Domestic career

Jayant Yadav began his first-class career in 2011, playing for Haryana against Gujarat. He impressed by taking six wickets and helping his team win. In 2012, he stood out with a 392-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Amit Mishra. Jayant scored 211 runs in that partnership, which was his first century in first-class cricket.

Jayant continued to perform well in domestic cricket. He was one of the top wicket-takers for Haryana in 2014-15. His consistent performances earned him a spot in India A teams. He also played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL in 2015 but didn’t secure a regular spot in the team.

As a batsman, Jayant is reliable in the lower order. He has scored consistently in domestic cricket, including a double century in 2012. Jayant’s steady rise continued with the support of coach Rahul Dravid in the India A setup.

In 2019, he played for India Green in the Duleep Trophy. By 2023, he led Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, taking 11 wickets in just two games, with an average of 12.81. Later that year, Jayant joined Middlesex. He played three matches, took 9 wickets, and scored 74 runs.

Records and achievements

Jayant Yadav has reached important milestones in his career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

2012: Scored 211 runs against Karnataka. He set a record partnership of 392 runs for the eighth wicket with Amit Mishra.

2015: Selected for the India A squad to play against South Africa A and Bangladesh A because of his strong performances in domestic cricket.

2016: Became the 287th player to debut for India in Test cricket, playing against England.

2016 (3rd Test): Scored 100 runs in a Test match against England. He shared a 241-run partnership with Virat Kohli, the seventh-highest partnership for the eighth wicket in Test cricket history.

2016: Became the first Indian player to score 100 runs at the No. 9 position in Test cricket.

Personal life

Jayant Yadav's life includes cricket achievements, family, and a few challenges. Despite personal losses and obstacles, he has managed to maintain a successful career both on and off the field.

Finance

Jayant Yadav's net worth in 2023 was about $1 million.

Family

Jayant's mother, Lakshmi, died in a plane crash in 1990. He originally started as a leg-spinner but switched to off-spin after a funny family story. Jayant was married to Disha Chawla on November 19, 2019.

House

Jayant owns a house in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. He also has properties in other countries.

Scandals

In 2023, Jayant missed a County Championship match for Middlesex against Essex because of a delay in his work visa. Despite efforts to speed up the process, the UK Embassy in Delhi did not provide the necessary travel documents on time.

Fans

Jayant has a good following on social media, with 98k Instagram followers.