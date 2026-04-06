Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

bowler

Full name:Yuzvendra Singh Chahal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly
Date of Birth (Age):July 23, 1990 (35)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:168 cm
Hometown:Jind, Haryana, India
Jersey Number:3
Batting Style:Right-handed
Bowling Style:Right-arm Leg Break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Northamptonshire

Punjab Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches728035130283
Innings697955123280
Overs623.1294.01082.31051.01010.0
Balls-----
Maidens142212309
Runs32832409331351757729
Wickets1219696196325
Avg27.1325.0934.5126.423.78
SR30.918.3767.6532.1718.64
Eco5.268.193.064.927.65
BB66866
4w52368
5w21242
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches728035130283
Innings146524942
Not outs54112226
Runs77634530179
Balls Faced141131140531149
Avg8.5538.4111.144.93
SR54.646.1530.2656.6853.02
Fours8042281
Fifties00000
Sixies00210
Highest183422410
Hundreds00000

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal News

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You have the opportunity to get to know the cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what records he plans to set in cricket.

AI Simulation, RR vs LSG | Parag’s all-round leadership steers Rajasthan to tense 9-run win in Jaipur

AI Simulation, RR vs LSG | Parag’s all-round leadership steers Rajasthan to tense 9-run win in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals clears its way for the playoffs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants. Riyan Parag scored a composed half-century which guided the team to a competitive total. Following this, Jofra Archer produced a fiery spell which helped RR to restrict LSG in the chase.

Yuzvendra Chahal06:10 PM, 09 May, 2026

Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video

Yuzvendra Chahal04:53 PM, 07 May, 2026

Controversy Sparks as Yuzvendra Chahal Appears to Vape in Team Video

Yuzvendra Chahal06:37 PM, 17 April, 2026

Ex Bigg Boss Star Reacts to Dating Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal06:02 PM, 13 April, 2026

Did Chahal Message Her? Actress Claim Sparks Online Debate

International career

Yuzvendra Chahal’s journey to international cricket was filled with various impressive performances in the domestic tournaments and the IPL. Born in Jind, Haryana, Chahal became a part of the domestic team at a young age and has also been impressive with his bowling skills. He started playing for Haryana across the domestic format in 2009 and made some top-rated performances to get a spot in the international team. Following his domestic performances for Haryana in the 2015 season, he became a part of the Indian team in 2016.

Yuzvendra Chahal's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, leading him to be India's leading wicket-taker as a spinner in T20Is. His international journey can be seen below:

  • June 11, 2016: Yuzvendra Chahal made his ODI debut for the team against Zimbabwe. He bowled 10 overs in the game and conceded just 27 runs while taking the wicket of R Mutumbami.
  • June 18, 2016: Chahal made his T20I debut for the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. He played the first T20I, where he secured a wicket while conceding 38 runs off 4 overs.
  • February 1, 2017: In the T20I series against England, Yuzvendra Chahal took 6 wickets while conceding just 25 runs in 4 overs, which also made him the first Indian bowler to get a five-wicket haul in the T20I format.
  • February 4, 2018: Chahal, playing at the SuperSport Park, got his first five-wicket haul in the ODI format against South Africa. He took 5 wickets for 22 runs in 8.2 overs, helping India win.
  • 18 January 2019: His second five-wicket haul in the ODI format came against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he took 6 wickets for 42 runs, joining Ajit Agarkar for the best bowling figures against Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 72 ODI and 80 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team. Although it has been time for him to be watched to play for the team, he is expected to mark his comeback soon.

Indian Premier League

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the oldest bowlers in the history of the Indian Premier League, also leading the wicket-taking charts of the tournament. His IPL journey can be seen below:

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

IPL 2013

He played his first IPL season for Mumbai Indians but got to play just one match where he went wicketless and conceded 24 runs in 3 overs.

IPL 2014

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Chahal ahead of the 2014 season. He played 14 matches, taking 12 wickets at an average of 32.16 and an economy rate of 7.01.

IPL 2015

His best performance came in this season, where he played 15 matches and took 23 wickets at an average of 18.04, and an economy of 8.86.

IPL 2016

In the 2016 season, he took 21 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.09 with an economy of 8.15.

IPL 2017

His performance deteriorated as he took 14 wickets in 13 games at an average of 23.78, and an economy of 7.65.

IPL 2018

In the 2018 IPL season, Chahal took 12 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 30.25 and an economy of 7.26.

IPL 2019

He played 14 matches for RCB, taking 18 wickets at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 7.82.

IPL 2020-21

Yuzvendra Chahal regained his momentum, as he took 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.28 and an economy of 7.08.

IPL 2021

In this season also he performed well, taking 18 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 20.77, and an economy of 7.05.

IPL 2022

Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the 2022 season and Rajasthan Royals bought him in the auction. His first season for RR was also his best, as he took 27 wickets in 17 matches, winning the Purple Cap, while also having an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75. He also secured a five wicket haul in the match against KKR, finishing with 5 wickets off 40 runs.

IPL 2023

He played 14 matches in this season, taking 21 wickets at an average of 20.57 and an economy of 8.17.

IPL 2024

In the recent IPL season, Chahal played 15 matches while taking 18 wickets at an average of 30.33, and an economy of 9.41.

IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He played 14 matches, taking 16 wickets (including a hat-trick against CSK).

IPL 2026

Chahal has been retained by Punjab Kings for 18 crore INR.

Domestic career

Yuzvendra Chahal was born in Haryana and eventually started playing domestic cricket for the same team. He made his T20 debut on October 20, 2009, against Punjab, conceding 12 runs off 4 runs while being wicketless. His first-class debut came against Madhya Pradesh on November 3, 2009, when he conceded 49 runs off 16 overs and also went wicketless. In his List A debut against Punjab on February 10, 2010, he conceded 39 runs off 10 overs while again being wicketless.

In his First-class career, Chahal has played 41 matches and taken 115 wickets at an average of 33.79 and an economy of 3.15, with 4 five-wicket hauls. Playing 138 List A matches, he has taken 219 wickets at an average of 24.91 and an economy of 4.81, with 6 five-wicket hauls. In his entire T20 career, he has taken 364 wickets in 312 matches at an average of 23.42 and an economy of 7.64, with 2 five-wicket hauls.

Records and achievements

Yuzvendra Chahal's career has been filled with various records and achievements, which have also helped him to make his name on the cricket field.

Awards:

  • Chahal holds the record for most consecutive 4-wicket hauls in an innings, taking it in two consecutive matches against Sri Lanka.
  • In the T20I series against England, he became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format.
  • He has also secured 12 wickets with the batsmen being out on stumped, making him one of the leading bowlers in this chart.

Records:

  • First-class Cricket: He has played 45 matches and taken 115 wickets at an average of 33.79 and an economy rate of 3.15, with 4 five-wicket hauls.
  • List A Cricket: Chahal holds 219 wickets in 138 matches at an average of 24.91, with an economy of 4.81, and also secured 6 five-wicket hauls.
  • IPL: He has played 160 IPL matches and taken 205 wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy of 7.84.
  • T20 Cricket: In his entire T20 career, he has secured 364 wickets in 312 matches at an average of 23.42 and an economy of 7.64.
  • ODI Cricket: Playing for India in the ODI format, he has played 72 matches and taken 121 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 5.26, with 2 five-wicket hauls.
  • T20I Cricket: In the T20 International, he has played 80 matches and secured 96 wickets at an average of 25.09, with an economy of 8.19 and one five-wicket haul.

Personal life

Yuzvendra Chahal was born on 23 July 1990 in Jind, Haryana, with an interest in the sport ever since his childhood. He completed his schooling at DAV Public School and further went to Mahatma Gandhi College of Health Science to complete his graduation. Thus, he continued his studies along with his passion for the sport. His performances in domestic cricket and also for RCB in the IPL seasons helped him to be a part of the Indian cricket team.

Family Life

Yuzvendra Chahal was born on 23 July 1990 to Mrs Sunita Devi and Mr KK Chahal. His parents also supported him in his cricketing career, which helped him to take his passion to the international level. Chahal also has two siblings, namely Geetanjali Chahal and Neel Chahal. On December 22, 2020, he got married to YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Financial Standing

Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth stands at a whopping 45 crore INR in 2025 as per some reports. His main sources include the IPL and domestic cricket matches, along with the sponsorship deals and his government job. Recently, he was also bought by Punjab Kings for 18 crore INR, which has played a substantial role in his financial standings.

Cars and House

Yuzvendra Chahal has a luxurious car collection that consists of a Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lamborghini Centenario, and a Rolls-Royce Royal Chariot. This shows Chahal's impressive car collection and his habit of buying luxurious cars.

He also owns a luxurious home in Gurgaon, Haryana, along with his wife Dhanashree Verma. It is filled with various luxurious items and is estimated to be approximately 25 crore INR.

Scandals

Yuzvendra Chahal has not been involved in various scandals during his cricket career. However, in 2022, he revealed that during his time at Mumbai Indians, one of his teammates dangled him from a 15th-floor balcony, which was also one of the scariest moments in the initial stages of his career.

Recently, he also got involved in several divorce rumours as Chahal and Dhanashree Verma unfollowed each other on social media platforms. Following this, he also deleted the posts with his wife, making more rumours around the internet.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular Indian cricketers when it comes to social media, as he holds 10.2 million followers on his official Instagram account. He posts regularly on his social media regarding his practices, trips, and much more, being connected with the fans all the time.

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