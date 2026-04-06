Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

International career
Yuzvendra Chahal’s journey to international cricket was filled with various impressive performances in the domestic tournaments and the IPL. Born in Jind, Haryana, Chahal became a part of the domestic team at a young age and has also been impressive with his bowling skills. He started playing for Haryana across the domestic format in 2009 and made some top-rated performances to get a spot in the international team. Following his domestic performances for Haryana in the 2015 season, he became a part of the Indian team in 2016.
Yuzvendra Chahal's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, leading him to be India's leading wicket-taker as a spinner in T20Is. His international journey can be seen below:
- June 11, 2016: Yuzvendra Chahal made his ODI debut for the team against Zimbabwe. He bowled 10 overs in the game and conceded just 27 runs while taking the wicket of R Mutumbami.
- June 18, 2016: Chahal made his T20I debut for the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. He played the first T20I, where he secured a wicket while conceding 38 runs off 4 overs.
- February 1, 2017: In the T20I series against England, Yuzvendra Chahal took 6 wickets while conceding just 25 runs in 4 overs, which also made him the first Indian bowler to get a five-wicket haul in the T20I format.
- February 4, 2018: Chahal, playing at the SuperSport Park, got his first five-wicket haul in the ODI format against South Africa. He took 5 wickets for 22 runs in 8.2 overs, helping India win.
- 18 January 2019: His second five-wicket haul in the ODI format came against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he took 6 wickets for 42 runs, joining Ajit Agarkar for the best bowling figures against Australia.
Yuzvendra Chahal has played 72 ODI and 80 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team. Although it has been time for him to be watched to play for the team, he is expected to mark his comeback soon.
Domestic career
Yuzvendra Chahal was born in Haryana and eventually started playing domestic cricket for the same team. He made his T20 debut on October 20, 2009, against Punjab, conceding 12 runs off 4 runs while being wicketless. His first-class debut came against Madhya Pradesh on November 3, 2009, when he conceded 49 runs off 16 overs and also went wicketless. In his List A debut against Punjab on February 10, 2010, he conceded 39 runs off 10 overs while again being wicketless.
In his First-class career, Chahal has played 41 matches and taken 115 wickets at an average of 33.79 and an economy of 3.15, with 4 five-wicket hauls. Playing 138 List A matches, he has taken 219 wickets at an average of 24.91 and an economy of 4.81, with 6 five-wicket hauls. In his entire T20 career, he has taken 364 wickets in 312 matches at an average of 23.42 and an economy of 7.64, with 2 five-wicket hauls.
Personal life
Yuzvendra Chahal was born on 23 July 1990 in Jind, Haryana, with an interest in the sport ever since his childhood. He completed his schooling at DAV Public School and further went to Mahatma Gandhi College of Health Science to complete his graduation. Thus, he continued his studies along with his passion for the sport. His performances in domestic cricket and also for RCB in the IPL seasons helped him to be a part of the Indian cricket team.
Yuzvendra Chahal was born on 23 July 1990 to Mrs Sunita Devi and Mr KK Chahal. His parents also supported him in his cricketing career, which helped him to take his passion to the international level. Chahal also has two siblings, namely Geetanjali Chahal and Neel Chahal. On December 22, 2020, he got married to YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.
Financial Standing
Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth stands at a whopping 45 crore INR in 2025 as per some reports. His main sources include the IPL and domestic cricket matches, along with the sponsorship deals and his government job. Recently, he was also bought by Punjab Kings for 18 crore INR, which has played a substantial role in his financial standings.
Cars and House
Yuzvendra Chahal has a luxurious car collection that consists of a Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lamborghini Centenario, and a Rolls-Royce Royal Chariot. This shows Chahal's impressive car collection and his habit of buying luxurious cars.
He also owns a luxurious home in Gurgaon, Haryana, along with his wife Dhanashree Verma. It is filled with various luxurious items and is estimated to be approximately 25 crore INR.
Scandals
Yuzvendra Chahal has not been involved in various scandals during his cricket career. However, in 2022, he revealed that during his time at Mumbai Indians, one of his teammates dangled him from a 15th-floor balcony, which was also one of the scariest moments in the initial stages of his career.
Recently, he also got involved in several divorce rumours as Chahal and Dhanashree Verma unfollowed each other on social media platforms. Following this, he also deleted the posts with his wife, making more rumours around the internet.
Fans and Social Media Presence
Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular Indian cricketers when it comes to social media, as he holds 10.2 million followers on his official Instagram account. He posts regularly on his social media regarding his practices, trips, and much more, being connected with the fans all the time.