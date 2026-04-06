Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal News View all You have the opportunity to get to know the cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what records he plans to set in cricket. AI Simulation, RR vs LSG | Parag’s all-round leadership steers Rajasthan to tense 9-run win in Jaipur Rajasthan Royals clears its way for the playoffs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants. Riyan Parag scored a composed half-century which guided the team to a competitive total. Following this, Jofra Archer produced a fiery spell which helped RR to restrict LSG in the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy Sparks as Yuzvendra Chahal Appears to Vape in Team Video Yuzvendra Chahal Ex Bigg Boss Star Reacts to Dating Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Did Chahal Message Her? Actress Claim Sparks Online Debate

International career Yuzvendra Chahal’s journey to international cricket was filled with various impressive performances in the domestic tournaments and the IPL. Born in Jind, Haryana, Chahal became a part of the domestic team at a young age and has also been impressive with his bowling skills. He started playing for Haryana across the domestic format in 2009 and made some top-rated performances to get a spot in the international team. Following his domestic performances for Haryana in the 2015 season, he became a part of the Indian team in 2016. Yuzvendra Chahal's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, leading him to be India's leading wicket-taker as a spinner in T20Is. His international journey can be seen below: June 11, 2016: Yuzvendra Chahal made his ODI debut for the team against Zimbabwe. He bowled 10 overs in the game and conceded just 27 runs while taking the wicket of R Mutumbami.

June 18, 2016: Chahal made his T20I debut for the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. He played the first T20I, where he secured a wicket while conceding 38 runs off 4 overs.

February 1, 2017: In the T20I series against England, Yuzvendra Chahal took 6 wickets while conceding just 25 runs in 4 overs, which also made him the first Indian bowler to get a five-wicket haul in the T20I format.

February 4, 2018: Chahal, playing at the SuperSport Park, got his first five-wicket haul in the ODI format against South Africa. He took 5 wickets for 22 runs in 8.2 overs, helping India win.

18 January 2019: His second five-wicket haul in the ODI format came against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he took 6 wickets for 42 runs, joining Ajit Agarkar for the best bowling figures against Australia. Yuzvendra Chahal has played 72 ODI and 80 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team. Although it has been time for him to be watched to play for the team, he is expected to mark his comeback soon.

Indian Premier League Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the oldest bowlers in the history of the Indian Premier League, also leading the wicket-taking charts of the tournament. His IPL journey can be seen below: Year Information about Participation in the Tournament IPL 2013 He played his first IPL season for Mumbai Indians but got to play just one match where he went wicketless and conceded 24 runs in 3 overs. IPL 2014 Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Chahal ahead of the 2014 season. He played 14 matches, taking 12 wickets at an average of 32.16 and an economy rate of 7.01. IPL 2015 His best performance came in this season, where he played 15 matches and took 23 wickets at an average of 18.04, and an economy of 8.86. IPL 2016 In the 2016 season, he took 21 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.09 with an economy of 8.15. IPL 2017 His performance deteriorated as he took 14 wickets in 13 games at an average of 23.78, and an economy of 7.65. IPL 2018 In the 2018 IPL season, Chahal took 12 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 30.25 and an economy of 7.26. IPL 2019 He played 14 matches for RCB, taking 18 wickets at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 7.82. IPL 2020-21 Yuzvendra Chahal regained his momentum, as he took 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.28 and an economy of 7.08. IPL 2021 In this season also he performed well, taking 18 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 20.77, and an economy of 7.05. IPL 2022 Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the 2022 season and Rajasthan Royals bought him in the auction. His first season for RR was also his best, as he took 27 wickets in 17 matches, winning the Purple Cap, while also having an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75. He also secured a five wicket haul in the match against KKR, finishing with 5 wickets off 40 runs. IPL 2023 He played 14 matches in this season, taking 21 wickets at an average of 20.57 and an economy of 8.17. IPL 2024 In the recent IPL season, Chahal played 15 matches while taking 18 wickets at an average of 30.33, and an economy of 9.41. IPL 2025 Yuzvendra Chahal was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He played 14 matches, taking 16 wickets (including a hat-trick against CSK). IPL 2026 Chahal has been retained by Punjab Kings for 18 crore INR.

Domestic career Yuzvendra Chahal was born in Haryana and eventually started playing domestic cricket for the same team. He made his T20 debut on October 20, 2009, against Punjab, conceding 12 runs off 4 runs while being wicketless. His first-class debut came against Madhya Pradesh on November 3, 2009, when he conceded 49 runs off 16 overs and also went wicketless. In his List A debut against Punjab on February 10, 2010, he conceded 39 runs off 10 overs while again being wicketless. In his First-class career, Chahal has played 41 matches and taken 115 wickets at an average of 33.79 and an economy of 3.15, with 4 five-wicket hauls. Playing 138 List A matches, he has taken 219 wickets at an average of 24.91 and an economy of 4.81, with 6 five-wicket hauls. In his entire T20 career, he has taken 364 wickets in 312 matches at an average of 23.42 and an economy of 7.64, with 2 five-wicket hauls.

Records and achievements Yuzvendra Chahal's career has been filled with various records and achievements, which have also helped him to make his name on the cricket field. Awards: Chahal holds the record for most consecutive 4-wicket hauls in an innings, taking it in two consecutive matches against Sri Lanka.

In the T20I series against England, he became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format.

He has also secured 12 wickets with the batsmen being out on stumped, making him one of the leading bowlers in this chart. Records: First-class Cricket: He has played 45 matches and taken 115 wickets at an average of 33.79 and an economy rate of 3.15, with 4 five-wicket hauls.

List A Cricket: Chahal holds 219 wickets in 138 matches at an average of 24.91, with an economy of 4.81, and also secured 6 five-wicket hauls.

IPL: He has played 160 IPL matches and taken 205 wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy of 7.84.

T20 Cricket: In his entire T20 career, he has secured 364 wickets in 312 matches at an average of 23.42 and an economy of 7.64.

ODI Cricket: Playing for India in the ODI format, he has played 72 matches and taken 121 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 5.26, with 2 five-wicket hauls.

T20I Cricket: In the T20 International, he has played 80 matches and secured 96 wickets at an average of 25.09, with an economy of 8.19 and one five-wicket haul.