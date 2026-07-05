Amit Dhingra

Amit Dhingra

bowler

Full name:Amit Dhingra
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2023 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1717
Overs52.352.3
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs421421
Wickets1616
Avg26.3126.31
SR19.6819.68
Eco8.018.01
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings77
Not outs55
Runs2121
Balls Faced1616
Avg10.510.5
SR131.25131.25
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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Mees, Joost

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