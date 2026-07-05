Amit Dhingra
bowler
|Full name:
|Amit Dhingra
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|17
|17
|Overs
|52.3
|52.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|421
|421
|Wickets
|16
|16
|Avg
|26.31
|26.31
|SR
|19.68
|19.68
|Eco
|8.01
|8.01
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|21
|21
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|10.5
|10.5
|SR
|131.25
|131.25
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0