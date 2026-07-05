James Barker

James Barker

batsman

Full name:James Barker
Nationality:Luxembourg
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings2525
Not outs99
Runs435435
Balls Faced440440
Avg27.1827.18
SR98.8698.86
Fours3434
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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