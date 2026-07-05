Timothy Barker
batsman
|Full name:
|Timothy Barker
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|34
|34
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|719
|719
|Balls Faced
|588
|588
|Avg
|21.78
|21.78
|SR
|122.27
|122.27
|Fours
|69
|69
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|16
|16
|Highest
|78
|78
|Hundreds
|0
|0