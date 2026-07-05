Amit Halbhavi

Amit Halbhavi

batsman

Full name:Amit Halbhavi
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2023 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Not outs00
Runs217217
Balls Faced200200
Avg14.4614.46
SR108.5108.5
Fours2828
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4848
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nagayach, Mayank

Nagayach, Mayank

Dhingra, Amit

Dhingra, Amit

Manepalli, Advyth

Manepalli, Advyth

Madan, Jatin

Madan, Jatin

Packard, Edmund

Packard, Edmund

Barker, James

Barker, James

Barker, Timothy

Barker, Timothy

Puri, Sambhav

Puri, Sambhav

Mees, Joost

Mees, Joost

Dixit, Mohit

Dixit, Mohit