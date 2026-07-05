Amit Halbhavi
batsman
|Full name:
|Amit Halbhavi
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|217
|217
|Balls Faced
|200
|200
|Avg
|14.46
|14.46
|SR
|108.5
|108.5
|Fours
|28
|28
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|48
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0