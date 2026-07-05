Joost Mees
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Joost Mees
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|32
|32
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|32
|32
|Innings
|32
|32
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|638
|638
|Balls Faced
|533
|533
|Avg
|22.78
|22.78
|SR
|119.7
|119.7
|Fours
|63
|63
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|19
|19
|Highest
|85
|85
|Hundreds
|0
|0