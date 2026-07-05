Joost Mees

Joost Mees

wicket keeper

Full name:Joost Mees
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3232
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3232
Innings3232
Not outs44
Runs638638
Balls Faced533533
Avg22.7822.78
SR119.7119.7
Fours6363
Fifties33
Sixies1919
Highest8585
Hundreds00

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