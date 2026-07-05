Mohit Dixit
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohit Dixit
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|26
|26
|Overs
|73.5
|73.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|573
|573
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|31.83
|31.83
|SR
|24.61
|24.61
|Eco
|7.76
|7.76
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|148
|148
|Balls Faced
|151
|151
|Avg
|12.33
|12.33
|SR
|98.01
|98.01
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|38
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0