Mohit Dixit

Mohit Dixit

all rounder

Full name:Mohit Dixit
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2023 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings2626
Overs73.573.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs573573
Wickets1818
Avg31.8331.83
SR24.6124.61
Eco7.767.76
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings1414
Not outs22
Runs148148
Balls Faced151151
Avg12.3312.33
SR98.0198.01
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest3838
Hundreds00

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