Amit Rana
bowler
|Full name:
|Amit Rana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|13
|7
|Overs
|146.4
|57.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|31
|2
|Runs
|443
|254
|Wickets
|36
|5
|Avg
|12.3
|50.8
|SR
|24.44
|68.4
|Eco
|3.02
|4.45
|BB
|12
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|12
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|128
|66
|Balls Faced
|244
|119
|Avg
|11.63
|16.5
|SR
|52.45
|55.46
|Fours
|14
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|26
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0