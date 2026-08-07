Amit Rana

Amit Rana

bowler

Full name:Amit Rana
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings137
Overs146.457.0
Balls--
Maidens312
Runs443254
Wickets365
Avg12.350.8
SR24.4468.4
Eco3.024.45
BB122
4w40
5w30
10w10

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings125
Not outs11
Runs12866
Balls Faced244119
Avg11.6316.5
SR52.4555.46
Fours146
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest2625
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rohilla, Sarvesh

Rohilla, Sarvesh

Kumar, Sumit

Kumar, Sumit

Bishnoi, Chaitanya

Bishnoi, Chaitanya

Patel, Harshal

Patel, Harshal

Sharma, Yashu

Sharma, Yashu

Chahal, Yuzvendra

Chahal, Yuzvendra

Yadav, Jayant

Yadav, Jayant

Paliwal, Rajat

Paliwal, Rajat

Rana, Himanshu

Rana, Himanshu

Kamboj, Anshul

Kamboj, Anshul