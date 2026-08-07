Anand Rajan

Anand Rajan

bowler

Full name:Anand Rajan
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches402031
Innings701931
Overs1200.2127.0114.5
Balls---
Maidens24981
Runs3857603784
Wickets1241547
Avg31.140.216.68
SR58.0850.814.65
Eco3.214.746.82
BB1044
4w911
5w400
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches402031
Innings4894
Not outs1363
Runs4612911
Balls Faced1320376
Avg13.179.6611
SR34.9278.37183.33
Fours5500
Fifties200
Sixies421
Highest84108
Hundreds000

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