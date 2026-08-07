Anand Rajan
bowler
|Full name:
|Anand Rajan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|20
|31
|Innings
|70
|19
|31
|Overs
|1200.2
|127.0
|114.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|249
|8
|1
|Runs
|3857
|603
|784
|Wickets
|124
|15
|47
|Avg
|31.1
|40.2
|16.68
|SR
|58.08
|50.8
|14.65
|Eco
|3.21
|4.74
|6.82
|BB
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|9
|1
|1
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|20
|31
|Innings
|48
|9
|4
|Not outs
|13
|6
|3
|Runs
|461
|29
|11
|Balls Faced
|1320
|37
|6
|Avg
|13.17
|9.66
|11
|SR
|34.92
|78.37
|183.33
|Fours
|55
|0
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|2
|1
|Highest
|84
|10
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0