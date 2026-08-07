Jesal Balibhai Karia

Jesal Balibhai Karia

all rounder

Full name:Jesal Balibhai Karia
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133130
Innings232322
Overs206.5126.373.0
Balls---
Maidens4111
Runs582648494
Wickets212028
Avg27.7132.417.64
SR59.0937.9515.64
Eco2.815.126.76
BB433
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133130
Innings202522
Not outs066
Runs453486375
Balls Faced789507304
Avg22.6525.5723.43
SR57.4195.85123.35
Fours554827
Fifties120
Sixies5910
Highest725647
Hundreds000

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