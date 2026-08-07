Jesal Balibhai Karia
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jesal Balibhai Karia
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|31
|30
|Innings
|23
|23
|22
|Overs
|206.5
|126.3
|73.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|1
|1
|Runs
|582
|648
|494
|Wickets
|21
|20
|28
|Avg
|27.71
|32.4
|17.64
|SR
|59.09
|37.95
|15.64
|Eco
|2.81
|5.12
|6.76
|BB
|4
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|31
|30
|Innings
|20
|25
|22
|Not outs
|0
|6
|6
|Runs
|453
|486
|375
|Balls Faced
|789
|507
|304
|Avg
|22.65
|25.57
|23.43
|SR
|57.41
|95.85
|123.35
|Fours
|55
|48
|27
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|9
|10
|Highest
|72
|56
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0