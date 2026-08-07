Anandsingh Pradeepsingh Bais

Anandsingh Pradeepsingh Bais

batsman

Full name:Anandsingh Pradeepsingh Bais
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92812
Innings071
Overs017.22.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs012314
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco07.097
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92812
Innings162510
Not outs162
Runs306731106
Balls Faced7451009113
Avg20.438.4713.25
SR41.0772.4493.8
Fours39558
Fifties070
Sixies1110
Highest467031
Hundreds000

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