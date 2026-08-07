Anandsingh Pradeepsingh Bais
batsman
|Full name:
|Anandsingh Pradeepsingh Bais
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|28
|12
|Innings
|0
|7
|1
|Overs
|0
|17.2
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|123
|14
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|7.09
|7
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|28
|12
|Innings
|16
|25
|10
|Not outs
|1
|6
|2
|Runs
|306
|731
|106
|Balls Faced
|745
|1009
|113
|Avg
|20.4
|38.47
|13.25
|SR
|41.07
|72.44
|93.8
|Fours
|39
|55
|8
|Fifties
|0
|7
|0
|Sixies
|1
|11
|0
|Highest
|46
|70
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0