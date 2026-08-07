Anaru Kyle Kitchen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anaru Kyle Kitchen
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|92
|119
|137
|Innings
|3
|67
|67
|73
|Overs
|6.0
|506.3
|408.2
|204.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|76
|13
|0
|Runs
|46
|1797
|2162
|1572
|Wickets
|2
|36
|57
|37
|Avg
|23
|49.91
|37.92
|42.48
|SR
|18
|84.41
|42.98
|33.08
|Eco
|7.66
|3.54
|5.29
|7.7
|BB
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|92
|119
|137
|Innings
|4
|167
|114
|124
|Not outs
|1
|13
|11
|13
|Runs
|38
|5194
|3303
|2344
|Balls Faced
|32
|9123
|3623
|1852
|Avg
|12.66
|33.72
|32.06
|21.11
|SR
|118.75
|56.93
|91.16
|126.56
|Fours
|3
|624
|322
|205
|Fifties
|0
|26
|16
|7
|Sixies
|1
|68
|83
|97
|Highest
|16
|207
|143
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|10
|5
|0