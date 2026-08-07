Anaru Kyle Kitchen

Anaru Kyle Kitchen

all rounder

Full name:Anaru Kyle Kitchen
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches592119137
Innings3676773
Overs6.0506.3408.2204.0
Balls----
Maidens076130
Runs46179721621572
Wickets2365737
Avg2349.9137.9242.48
SR1884.4142.9833.08
Eco7.663.545.297.7
BB1344
4w0031
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches592119137
Innings4167114124
Not outs1131113
Runs38519433032344
Balls Faced32912336231852
Avg12.6633.7232.0621.11
SR118.7556.9391.16126.56
Fours3624322205
Fifties026167
Sixies1688397
Highest1620714366
Hundreds01050

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Phillips, Glenn

Phillips, Glenn