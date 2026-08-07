Andreh Jarju

Andreh Jarju

bowler

Full name:Andreh Jarju
Nationality:Gambia

Teams

2024 Teams

Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs127127
Wickets11
Avg127127
SR7878
Eco9.769.76
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs1818
Balls Faced5454
Avg3.63.6
SR33.3333.33
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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