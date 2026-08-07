Andreh Jarju
bowler
|Full name:
|Andreh Jarju
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|127
|127
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|127
|127
|SR
|78
|78
|Eco
|9.76
|9.76
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|18
|18
|Balls Faced
|54
|54
|Avg
|3.6
|3.6
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0