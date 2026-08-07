Mustapha Suwareh
bowler
|Full name:
|Mustapha Suwareh
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|52
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|52
|52
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|17.33
|17.33
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|24
|Balls Faced
|44
|44
|Avg
|3.42
|3.42
|SR
|54.54
|54.54
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0