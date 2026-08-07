Mustapha Suwareh

Mustapha Suwareh

bowler

Full name:Mustapha Suwareh
Nationality:Gambia

Teams

2024 Teams

Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5252
Wickets11
Avg5252
SR1818
Eco17.3317.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs2424
Balls Faced4444
Avg3.423.42
SR54.5454.54
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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