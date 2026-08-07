Bubacarr Kuyateh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bubacarr Kuyateh
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|124
|124
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|41.33
|41.33
|SR
|32
|32
|Eco
|7.75
|7.75
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|19
|Balls Faced
|37
|37
|Avg
|3.16
|3.16
|SR
|51.35
|51.35
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0