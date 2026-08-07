Bubacarr Kuyateh

Bubacarr Kuyateh

all rounder

Full name:Bubacarr Kuyateh
Nationality:Gambia

Teams

2024 Teams

Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs124124
Wickets33
Avg41.3341.33
SR3232
Eco7.757.75
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs1919
Balls Faced3737
Avg3.163.16
SR51.3551.35
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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