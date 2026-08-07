Ousman Bah
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ousman Bah
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|65
|65
|Avg
|4.5
|4.5
|SR
|41.53
|41.53
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0