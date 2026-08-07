Ousman Bah

Ousman Bah

wicket keeper

Full name:Ousman Bah
Nationality:Gambia

Teams

2024 Teams

Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs2727
Balls Faced6565
Avg4.54.5
SR41.5341.53
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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