Gabriel Riley

Gabriel Riley

batsman

Full name:Gabriel Riley
Nationality:Gambia

Teams

2024 Teams

Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs33
Balls Faced1818
Avg1.51.5
SR16.6616.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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