Anika Reddy Kolan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Anika Reddy Kolan
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|18
|Innings
|2
|14
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|14
|217
|Balls Faced
|72
|302
|Avg
|7
|18.08
|SR
|19.44
|71.85
|Fours
|0
|15
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0