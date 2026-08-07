Anika Reddy Kolan

Anika Reddy Kolan

wicket keeper

Full name:Anika Reddy Kolan
Nationality:USA

Teams

2026 Teams

USA Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches218
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches218
Innings214
Not outs02
Runs14217
Balls Faced72302
Avg718.08
SR19.4471.85
Fours015
Fifties01
Sixies00
Highest854
Hundreds00

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