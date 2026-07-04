Aniketh Pusthay

Aniketh Pusthay

wicket keeper

Full name:Aniketh Pusthay
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Helsinki Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings77
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs129129
Wickets66
Avg21.521.5
SR1616
Eco8.068.06
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs00
Runs167167
Balls Faced173173
Avg13.9113.91
SR96.5396.53
Fours1313
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest5656
Hundreds00

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