Aniketh Pusthay
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aniketh Pusthay
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|129
|129
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|21.5
|21.5
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|8.06
|8.06
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|167
|167
|Balls Faced
|173
|173
|Avg
|13.91
|13.91
|SR
|96.53
|96.53
|Fours
|13
|13
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|56
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0