Anil Teja Nidamanuru
batsman
|Full name:
|Anil Teja Nidamanuru
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|21
|11
|Innings
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|3.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|0
|19
|129
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|43
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Eco
|8
|0
|6.33
|9.21
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|21
|11
|Innings
|20
|3
|21
|4
|Not outs
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|501
|30
|515
|36
|Balls Faced
|527
|42
|544
|46
|Avg
|29.47
|10
|28.61
|12
|SR
|95.06
|71.42
|94.66
|78.26
|Fours
|35
|1
|38
|2
|Fifties
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|12
|1
|12
|1
|Highest
|111
|21
|111
|21
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|2
|0