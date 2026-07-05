Anil Teja Nidamanuru

Anil Teja Nidamanuru

batsman

Full name:Anil Teja Nidamanuru
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2062111
Innings1025
Overs1.003.014.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs8019129
Wickets0003
Avg00043
SR00028
Eco806.339.21
BB0001
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2062111
Innings203214
Not outs3031
Runs5013051536
Balls Faced5274254446
Avg29.471028.6112
SR95.0671.4294.6678.26
Fours351382
Fifties2020
Sixies121121
Highest1112111121
Hundreds2020

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