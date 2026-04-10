Matthew Richard Quinn

Matthew Richard Quinn

bowler

Full name:Matthew Richard Quinn
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614774
Innings1094772
Overs1811.2370.2243.0
Balls---
Maidens389192
Runs570923182150
Wickets1925975
Avg29.7339.2828.66
SR56.637.6619.44
Eco3.156.258.84
BB1144
4w1112
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614774
Innings802813
Not outs241411
Runs60616629
Balls Faced119721929
Avg10.8211.8514.5
SR50.6275.79100
Fours80192
Fifties100
Sixies1451
Highest50368
Hundreds000

Matthew Richard Quinn Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

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