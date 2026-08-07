Ankit Nagendra Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Ankit Nagendra Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|49
|75
|Innings
|96
|48
|71
|Overs
|1942.3
|423.5
|227.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|339
|13
|0
|Runs
|5983
|1971
|1653
|Wickets
|144
|52
|57
|Avg
|41.54
|37.9
|29
|SR
|80.93
|48.9
|23.92
|Eco
|3.08
|4.65
|7.27
|BB
|13
|3
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|9
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|49
|75
|Innings
|83
|37
|46
|Not outs
|19
|7
|14
|Runs
|1942
|651
|380
|Balls Faced
|3758
|756
|370
|Avg
|30.34
|21.7
|11.87
|SR
|51.67
|86.11
|102.7
|Fours
|250
|67
|30
|Fifties
|11
|3
|0
|Sixies
|23
|13
|10
|Highest
|104
|107
|41
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0