Ankit Nagendra Sharma

Ankit Nagendra Sharma

bowler

Full name:Ankit Nagendra Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614975
Innings964871
Overs1942.3423.5227.2
Balls---
Maidens339130
Runs598319711653
Wickets1445257
Avg41.5437.929
SR80.9348.923.92
Eco3.084.657.27
BB1333
4w300
5w900
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614975
Innings833746
Not outs19714
Runs1942651380
Balls Faced3758756370
Avg30.3421.711.87
SR51.6786.11102.7
Fours2506730
Fifties1130
Sixies231310
Highest10410741
Hundreds110

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