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International career

Ankit Singh Rajpoot was born on 4 December 1993 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is a former Indian cricketer. He played domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. He was a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

He started playing first-class cricket in the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy. In that season, he took 31 wickets in 7 matches. His bowling average was 18. After that, IPL teams noticed his performance. He played in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Rajasthan Royals. He played in different seasons for each team.

Rajpoot stayed in domestic cricket for many years. He was known as a reliable bowler in red-ball matches.

In January 2021, he was named as one of five net bowlers in India’s Test squad for the home series against England.

But he did not play for the national team.

Leagues Participation

Ankit Singh Rajpoot took part in franchise cricket leagues in India. He played in the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Ankit Rajpoot got a place in the IPL after strong results in domestic matches. He joined Chennai Super Kings. Stephen Fleming was the coach. In his first IPL match, he dismissed Ricky Ponting in the first over. He gave away 25 runs and took 1 wicket in 3 overs. This match brought him attention.

Later in the season, his bowling became less effective. Mohit Sharma replaced him. After that, Chennai Super Kings did not keep him. He was not part of the team the next season. His domestic form was not strong enough to get him back in the team.

In February 2016, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him. He played in a few matches and took wickets. In January 2018, Kings XI Punjab paid ₹3 crore for him in the auction. On 26 April 2018, he bowled a strong spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He took 5 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs. He got the Man of the Match award. No other uncapped player had better bowling figures in that IPL season.

He stayed with Kings XI Punjab in 2019. In a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his job was to stop Warner and Bairstow. He did not take any wickets but stopped the runs well. He said the pitch helped him. The grass on the surface helped his deliveries. Other pitches had been flat or slow.

In 2020, he played for Rajasthan Royals. In 2022, Lucknow Super Giants bought him. He did not perform well and was released before the 2023 season.

On 16 December 2024, Ankit Rajpoot announced retirement from Indian cricket. He said he would look for teams in T20 leagues in other countries.

Year Team Notes 2013 Chennai Super Kings Dismissed Ricky Ponting in first match. Played 2 matches. Released after the season. 2016 Kolkata Knight Riders Took 3 wickets during the season. 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders Took 4 wickets. Gave away 4 runs total in appearances. 2018 Kings XI Punjab Took 11 wickets. Best spell: 5/14 vs Sunrisers. Got Man of the Match. 2019 Kings XI Punjab Took 3 wickets. Helped restrict runs against Sunrisers. 2020 Rajasthan Royals Took 2 wickets, gave away 9 runs. 2021 — Did not play. No team signed him. 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Joined team. Could not leave an impact. 2023 — Released before the season. Did not play.

Domestic career

Ankit Rajpoot played for Uttar Pradesh from the 2012/13 season to the 2024/25 season.

He started in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy against Karnataka. That season, he took 31 wickets in 7 matches. His average was 18. Only one bowler from his team had better numbers. The squad also had Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Imtiaz Ahmed.

Across more than 80 first-class matches, Rajpoot picked up 248 wickets. He had nine five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match. His best figures were 6 for 25. His economy rate was 3.03. That showed strong control in the longer format.

Venkatesh Prasad, former India fast bowler and coach of Uttar Pradesh, spoke well about Rajpoot during his early years.

He was a key player in the 2016 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 14 wickets with an average of 14.21. Uttar Pradesh won the title that season.

In 2018, he got picked for the India Green squad in the Duleep Trophy. Later that year, he joined the India team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. In 2019, he returned to the India Green team for the next Duleep Trophy.

In List A cricket, he played 50 matches and took 71 wickets. His best was 5 for 33. His average was 26.94. In T20s, he played 87 matches and took 105 wickets. His strike rate was 16.6. His best figures were 5 for 14.

In the 2021/22 Ranji season, he helped Uttar Pradesh beat Assam. He took 4 wickets for 56 runs in that match. He also played against Kerala in the 2023/24 season.

In the 2024/25 season, he played two matches but did not get any wickets.

On December 16, 2024, Rajpoot said he would stop playing for India. He thanked the BCCI and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. He said he wanted to try his luck in foreign T20 leagues.

Records and achievements

Ankit Rajpoot has had a successful cricket career with notable achievements. Below are his key records and milestones:

2012-13 Ranji Trophy: Took 31 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 18.

April 26, 2018 (IPL): Took 5 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was the first 5-wicket haul of the IPL season and earned him the Man of the Match award. It was also the best performance by an uncapped player in the IPL.

2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): Finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an average of 14.21.

2016-2017 IPL: Signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for two years.

January 2021: Selected for India's squad for the series against England.

Personal life

Ankit Rajpoot keeps his personal life mostly private, though he is close to his family. He is known for being a family man and enjoys a modest lifestyle away from the spotlight.

Family

Ankit is married to Maahi Singh, whom he married on November 24, 2017. He has two brothers, Abhishek Rajput and Kunaal Singh Rajput, and a sister named Vimmi Singh.

Finance

Ankit's net worth is around $1-5 million. This amount comes from his cricket career, brand endorsements, and other investments.

Scandals

In the 2018 IPL season, Ankit Rajpoot got into a controversy after accusing Shikhar Dhawan of insulting him. This incident upset some fans who felt his behavior was unprofessional. However, it did not affect his career much.

Fans

On December 16, 2024, Ankit announced his retirement from Indian cricket. This news was a mix of disappointment and excitement for his fans. While some were sad to see him retire from domestic cricket, others were happy that he could now play in international T20 leagues. He has 85k followers on Instagram, where his fans continue to support him.