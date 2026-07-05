Ankush Nanda

Ankush Nanda

bowler

Full name:Ankush Nanda
Nationality:Luxembourg
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2323
Overs71.271.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs557557
Wickets2424
Avg23.223.2
SR17.8317.83
Eco7.87.8
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings1111
Not outs22
Runs5050
Balls Faced5555
Avg5.555.55
SR90.990.9
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2121
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nagayach, Mayank

Nagayach, Mayank

Dhingra, Amit

Dhingra, Amit

Manepalli, Advyth

Manepalli, Advyth

Madan, Jatin

Madan, Jatin

Halbhavi, Amit

Halbhavi, Amit

Packard, Edmund

Packard, Edmund

Barker, James

Barker, James

Barker, Timothy

Barker, Timothy

Puri, Sambhav

Puri, Sambhav

Mees, Joost

Mees, Joost