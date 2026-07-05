Ankush Nanda
bowler
|Full name:
|Ankush Nanda
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|23
|23
|Overs
|71.2
|71.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|557
|557
|Wickets
|24
|24
|Avg
|23.2
|23.2
|SR
|17.83
|17.83
|Eco
|7.8
|7.8
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|50
|50
|Balls Faced
|55
|55
|Avg
|5.55
|5.55
|SR
|90.9
|90.9
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|21
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0