Anton Paul Devcich

Anton Paul Devcich

batsman

Full name:Anton Paul Devcich
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12456101159
Innings114627794
Overs54.012.0533.5502.5263.2
Balls-----
Maidens106990
Runs29180190427671970
Wickets42515374
Avg72.754037.3352.226.62
SR813662.856.9221.35
Eco5.386.663.565.57.48
BB22854
4w00303
5w00010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12456101159
Innings1149996146
Not outs005711
Runs195111282626653387
Balls Faced25379429231802541
Avg17.7227.7530.0629.9425.08
SR77.07140.565.8483.8133.29
Fours2517349270366
Fifties11132121
Sixies024828110
Highest5859132101102
Hundreds00511

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