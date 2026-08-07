Anton Paul Devcich
batsman
|Full name:
|Anton Paul Devcich
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|4
|56
|101
|159
|Innings
|11
|4
|62
|77
|94
|Overs
|54.0
|12.0
|533.5
|502.5
|263.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|69
|9
|0
|Runs
|291
|80
|1904
|2767
|1970
|Wickets
|4
|2
|51
|53
|74
|Avg
|72.75
|40
|37.33
|52.2
|26.62
|SR
|81
|36
|62.8
|56.92
|21.35
|Eco
|5.38
|6.66
|3.56
|5.5
|7.48
|BB
|2
|2
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|4
|56
|101
|159
|Innings
|11
|4
|99
|96
|146
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|7
|11
|Runs
|195
|111
|2826
|2665
|3387
|Balls Faced
|253
|79
|4292
|3180
|2541
|Avg
|17.72
|27.75
|30.06
|29.94
|25.08
|SR
|77.07
|140.5
|65.84
|83.8
|133.29
|Fours
|25
|17
|349
|270
|366
|Fifties
|1
|1
|13
|21
|21
|Sixies
|0
|2
|48
|28
|110
|Highest
|58
|59
|132
|101
|102
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1