Fergus Lellman
batsman
|Full name:
|Fergus Lellman
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Overs
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|4
|Runs
|86
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|28.66
|SR
|52
|Eco
|3.3
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|60
|Balls Faced
|173
|Avg
|12
|SR
|34.68
|Fours
|8
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|24
|Hundreds
|0