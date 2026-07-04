Fergus Lellman

Fergus Lellman

batsman

Full name:Fergus Lellman
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings3
Overs26.0
Balls-
Maidens4
Runs86
Wickets3
Avg28.66
SR52
Eco3.3
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Not outs0
Runs60
Balls Faced173
Avg12
SR34.68
Fours8
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest24
Hundreds0

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