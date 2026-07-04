Matthew John Fisher
bowler
|Full name:
|Matthew John Fisher
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|12
|Innings
|8
|10
|11
|Overs
|106.0
|84.3
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|3
|1
|Runs
|435
|431
|311
|Wickets
|16
|21
|9
|Avg
|27.18
|20.52
|34.55
|SR
|39.75
|24.14
|23.33
|Eco
|4.1
|5.1
|8.88
|BB
|8
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|12
|Innings
|8
|5
|4
|Not outs
|5
|2
|4
|Runs
|45
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|172
|18
|4
|Avg
|15
|0.66
|0
|SR
|26.16
|11.11
|50
|Fours
|6
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0