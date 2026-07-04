Matthew John Fisher

Matthew John Fisher

bowler

Full name:Matthew John Fisher
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

New Zealand

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51012
Innings81011
Overs106.084.335.0
Balls---
Maidens1131
Runs435431311
Wickets16219
Avg27.1820.5234.55
SR39.7524.1423.33
Eco4.15.18.88
BB842
4w120
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51012
Innings854
Not outs524
Runs4522
Balls Faced172184
Avg150.660
SR26.1611.1150
Fours600
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2821
Hundreds000

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Warner, David

Warner, David

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt