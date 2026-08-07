Anurag Shubhash Tiwari

Anurag Shubhash Tiwari

bowler

Full name:Anurag Shubhash Tiwari

Teams

2025 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings16
Overs4.018.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs26155
Wickets23
Avg1351.66
SR1237.66
Eco6.58.23
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings21
Not outs20
Runs20
Balls Faced291
Avg00
SR6.890
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

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Deep, Akash

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Ralte, Remruatdika

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Saha, Wriddhiman

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Ahmed, Shahbaz

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Maity, Kaushik

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