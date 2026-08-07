Anurag Shubhash Tiwari
bowler
|Full name:
|Anurag Shubhash Tiwari
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|6
|Overs
|4.0
|18.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|26
|155
|Wickets
|2
|3
|Avg
|13
|51.66
|SR
|12
|37.66
|Eco
|6.5
|8.23
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|29
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|6.89
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0