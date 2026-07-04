Anurag Verma

Anurag Verma

bowler

Full name:Anurag Verma
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches145952
Innings235750
Overs292.5437.4163.4
Balls---
Maidens51201
Runs121224941410
Wickets348162
Avg35.6430.7922.74
SR51.6732.4115.83
Eco4.135.698.61
BB854
4w121
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches145952
Innings223924
Not outs6138
Runs195574136
Balls Faced517747135
Avg12.1822.078.5
SR37.7176.84100.74
Fours213212
Fifties020
Sixies3173
Highest335822
Hundreds000

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