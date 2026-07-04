Anurag Verma
bowler
|Full name:
|Anurag Verma
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|59
|52
|Innings
|23
|57
|50
|Overs
|292.5
|437.4
|163.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|51
|20
|1
|Runs
|1212
|2494
|1410
|Wickets
|34
|81
|62
|Avg
|35.64
|30.79
|22.74
|SR
|51.67
|32.41
|15.83
|Eco
|4.13
|5.69
|8.61
|BB
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|2
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|59
|52
|Innings
|22
|39
|24
|Not outs
|6
|13
|8
|Runs
|195
|574
|136
|Balls Faced
|517
|747
|135
|Avg
|12.18
|22.07
|8.5
|SR
|37.71
|76.84
|100.74
|Fours
|21
|32
|12
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|17
|3
|Highest
|33
|58
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0