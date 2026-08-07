Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
batsman
|Full name:
|Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|36
|70
|Innings
|1
|2
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|12.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|51
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|51
|0
|SR
|0
|72
|0
|Eco
|3
|4.25
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|36
|70
|Innings
|28
|32
|65
|Not outs
|4
|5
|20
|Runs
|838
|846
|1295
|Balls Faced
|1229
|829
|972
|Avg
|34.91
|31.33
|28.77
|SR
|68.18
|102.05
|133.23
|Fours
|94
|67
|77
|Fifties
|2
|7
|2
|Sixies
|19
|30
|57
|Highest
|157
|79
|71
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0