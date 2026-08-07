Apoorv Vijay Wankhade

Apoorv Vijay Wankhade

batsman

Full name:Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203670
Innings120
Overs1.012.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3510
Wickets010
Avg0510
SR0720
Eco34.250
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203670
Innings283265
Not outs4520
Runs8388461295
Balls Faced1229829972
Avg34.9131.3328.77
SR68.18102.05133.23
Fours946777
Fifties272
Sixies193057
Highest1577971
Hundreds200

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