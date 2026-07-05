Archille Cloete
bowler
|Full name:
|Archille Cloete
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|13
|5
|Innings
|8
|13
|4
|Overs
|125.0
|108.1
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|4
|0
|Runs
|393
|556
|70
|Wickets
|15
|23
|4
|Avg
|26.2
|24.17
|17.5
|SR
|50
|28.21
|16.5
|Eco
|3.14
|5.14
|6.36
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|13
|5
|Innings
|7
|5
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|40
|29
|3
|Balls Faced
|71
|22
|3
|Avg
|8
|5.8
|3
|SR
|56.33
|131.81
|100
|Fours
|4
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|Highest
|10
|11
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0