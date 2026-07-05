Archille Cloete

Archille Cloete

bowler

Full name:Archille Cloete
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5135
Innings8134
Overs125.0108.111.0
Balls---
Maidens2640
Runs39355670
Wickets15234
Avg26.224.1717.5
SR5028.2116.5
Eco3.145.146.36
BB643
4w020
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5135
Innings752
Not outs201
Runs40293
Balls Faced71223
Avg85.83
SR56.33131.81100
Fours430
Fifties000
Sixies110
Highest10112
Hundreds000

Another Players

du Toit, Adrian

du Toit, Adrian

Baron, Jevano

Baron, Jevano

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Petersen, Keegan

Petersen, Keegan

Malan, Pieter

Malan, Pieter

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mgijima, Aviwe

Mgijima, Aviwe

van Zyl, Stiaan

van Zyl, Stiaan

Behardien, Farhaan

Behardien, Farhaan