David John Masson Moody

David John Masson Moody

bowler

Full name:David John Masson Moody
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2025 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Academies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches381410
Innings701410
Overs1097.0101.527.1
Balls---
Maidens19430
Runs4057645239
Wickets112129
Avg36.2253.7526.55
SR58.7650.9118.11
Eco3.696.338.79
BB733
4w500
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches381410
Innings4672
Not outs1731
Runs217218
Balls Faced7584515
Avg7.485.258
SR28.6246.6653.33
Fours1300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest3188
Hundreds000

Another Players

Fotia, Matthew

Fotia, Matthew

Das, Ab

Das, Ab

Blackford, Liam

Blackford, Liam

O'Neill, Fergus

O'Neill, Fergus

Rogers, Tom

Rogers, Tom

Brasher, Dylan

Brasher, Dylan

Rocchiccioli, Corey

Rocchiccioli, Corey

Harvey, Mackenzie

Harvey, Mackenzie

Pope, Lloyd

Pope, Lloyd

Kellepotha, Prasad

Kellepotha, Prasad