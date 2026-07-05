David John Masson Moody
bowler
|Full name:
|David John Masson Moody
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|14
|10
|Innings
|70
|14
|10
|Overs
|1097.0
|101.5
|27.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|194
|3
|0
|Runs
|4057
|645
|239
|Wickets
|112
|12
|9
|Avg
|36.22
|53.75
|26.55
|SR
|58.76
|50.91
|18.11
|Eco
|3.69
|6.33
|8.79
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|14
|10
|Innings
|46
|7
|2
|Not outs
|17
|3
|1
|Runs
|217
|21
|8
|Balls Faced
|758
|45
|15
|Avg
|7.48
|5.25
|8
|SR
|28.62
|46.66
|53.33
|Fours
|13
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0