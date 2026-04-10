Thomas Stewart Rogers

Thomas Stewart Rogers

bowler

Full name:Thomas Stewart Rogers
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Melbourne Renegades

Pretoria Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152340
Innings272340
Overs324.4183.4146.1
Balls---
Maidens6551
Runs10499721220
Wickets473752
Avg22.3126.2723.46
SR41.4429.7816.86
Eco3.235.298.34
BB755
4w421
5w011
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152340
Innings211418
Not outs038
Runs365183116
Balls Faced691241113
Avg17.3816.6311.6
SR52.8275.93102.65
Fours46157
Fifties100
Sixies434
Highest803833
Hundreds000

Thomas Stewart Rogers Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

(1 ov.) 14/0

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bosch, Eathan

Bosch, Eathan

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah