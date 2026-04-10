Lloyd Pope News View all All the latest news about cricketer Lloyd Pope is presented here especially for you, from his training plan to what successes he has achieved on the field for the last cricket matches played. AI Simulation, AS vs BH | Heat hold their nerve at death as Bartlett shines under Adelaide lights As per ChatGPT, Brisbane Heat edged Adelaide Strikers in a tense New Year’s Eve clash at Adelaide Oval. After posting 181/7, Heat’s bowlers defended the total in the final overs to secure a 5-run victory. Colin Munro top-scored for Heat and earned Player of the Match for his composed 47. Lloyd Pope WATCH, BBL | Hussey justfies 'Mr Cricket' tag with perfect prediction of Cartwright's capitulation Lloyd Pope Steve O’Keefe’s unceremonious axing - a potentially fatal error that demands self-introspection Lloyd Pope My dream one day is to be somewhat as good as Steve Smith, says Josh Philippe Lloyd Pope Lloyd Pope’s U-19 World Cup record 8/35 books Australia’s semi final berth

International career

Lloyd Aylmer James Pope was born on 1 December 1999. He is an Australian cricket player. He bowls right-arm leg spin and plays for South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers. Pope is known for his skill with the wrong'un ball. Many people also know him for his long red hair, which made him popular among Australian cricket fans.

2017 In August, South Australia gave him a rookie contract. In December, he joined Australia’s team for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2018 On 23 January, in the Under-19 World Cup quarter-final against England, Pope took 8 wickets and gave 35 runs. This is the best bowling result in the history of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was the top wicket-taker for Australia in that tournament with 11 wickets.



Leagues Participation

Lloyd Pope has played in the Big Bash League since the 2018/19 season. He was with the Sydney Sixers from 2018/19 until 2022/23. From the 2023/24 season, he joined the Adelaide Strikers.

Big Bash League

He played his first Twenty20 game for Sydney Sixers on 22 December 2018. He also played his first List A game for South Australia on 26 September 2019 in the Marsh One-Day Cup. Pope stayed with the Sydney Sixers until the 2022/23 season. In the 2019/20 season, he played eight matches and took 10 wickets. The Sixers won the title that year.

In the 2023/24 season, Pope joined the Adelaide Strikers. He played his first game for them on 5 January 2024. Pope helped the Strikers win an important game against the Sydney Thunder. He took 4 wickets and gave 22 runs in three overs. The Strikers won by 9 wickets with many balls left. This win helped the team reach the finals. In July 2024, the Strikers signed Pope on a three-year contract.

Year Team Notes 2018/19 Sydney Sixers First Twenty20 game on 22 December 2018 2019/20 Sydney Sixers Played 8 matches, took 10 wickets; part of title-winning team 2020/21 Sydney Sixers Played during the season 2021/22 Sydney Sixers Played during the season 2022/23 Sydney Sixers Played during the season 2023/24 Adelaide Strikers Debuted on 5 January 2024; took 4 wickets for 22 runs in key win; helped team reach finals; signed 3-year contract in July 2024

Domestic career

Lloyd Pope started his domestic cricket career with South Australia in October 2018. In his second first-class game, he took seven wickets for 87 runs. This was a record as he became the youngest bowler to take seven wickets in a Sheffield Shield innings. In October 2020, Pope took five wickets on the first day of the Sheffield Shield season, the first leg spinner to do this in 50 years.

In November 2024, he took six wickets for 74 runs in the fourth innings against Victoria, helping South Australia avoid a draw. He was selected for the Prime Minister’s XI team in a day-night match against an Indian side during their 2024–25 tour of Australia.

Pope played his first List A match in September 2019. He has also played T20 cricket since December 2018, starting with the Sydney Sixers and later joining the Adelaide Strikers. In May 2025, he signed with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club to play in the T20 Blast tournament.

Records and achievements

Lloyd Pope has reached important goals in his career. He set records and won awards that show his skill and talent.

In 2017-18, at 17 years old, Lloyd Pope signed a contract with South Australia for the season.

In 2018, during the Under-19 World Championship quarterfinals against England, he took 8 wickets for 35 runs. This set a new record for the tournament.

In 2018, in the Sheffield Shield second match against Queensland, he took 7 wickets for 87 runs.

In the 2019-20 Big Bash League season, Pope took 10 wickets for the Sydney Sixers.

He was part of the Sydney Sixers team that won the Big Bash League title in 2019-20.

Personal life

Lloyd Pope keeps his personal life private. He stays focused on cricket. Fans respect him for his skills and hard work.

Family

No public information exists about Lloyd Pope’s wife or children. His parents supported his interest in cricket from the beginning. They helped him balance school and sport.

Finance

In 2024, Lloyd Pope’s net worth was about 2 million dollars. This came from contracts with South Australia, Adelaide Strikers, and playing in domestic tournaments like the Big Bash League.

Scandals

In 2018, some critics worried that Pope became too popular too quickly. They said he needed time to improve before joining the national team. In January 2024, Pope said he still wants to play for Australia’s national team. He said competition from other players is strong.

Fans

Lloyd Pope has around 8,000 followers on Instagram. His fans admire his progress and talent in cricket.