Ashley Rutendo Ndiraya

Ashley Rutendo Ndiraya

batsman

Full name:Ashley Rutendo Ndiraya
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1021
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs90
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco4.50
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1021
Innings1017
Not outs05
Runs137189
Balls Faced235217
Avg13.715.75
SR58.2987.09
Fours1119
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3844
Hundreds00

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