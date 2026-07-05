Ashley Rutendo Ndiraya
batsman
|Full name:
|Ashley Rutendo Ndiraya
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|10
|21
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|10
|21
|Innings
|10
|17
|Not outs
|0
|5
|Runs
|137
|189
|Balls Faced
|235
|217
|Avg
|13.7
|15.75
|SR
|58.29
|87.09
|Fours
|11
|19
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|38
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0