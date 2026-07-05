Josephine Nkomo

Josephine Nkomo

all rounder

Full name:Josephine Nkomo
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8361
Innings7311
Overs57.0101.58.0
Balls---
Maidens570
Runs23746335
Wickets9300
Avg26.3315.430
SR3820.360
Eco4.154.544.37
BB340
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8361
Innings8251
Not outs2110
Runs19534256
Balls Faced28935566
Avg32.524.4256
SR67.4796.3384.84
Fours18344
Fifties211
Sixies010
Highest705656
Hundreds000

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