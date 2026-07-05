Josephine Nkomo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Josephine Nkomo
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|36
|1
|Innings
|7
|31
|1
|Overs
|57.0
|101.5
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|7
|0
|Runs
|237
|463
|35
|Wickets
|9
|30
|0
|Avg
|26.33
|15.43
|0
|SR
|38
|20.36
|0
|Eco
|4.15
|4.54
|4.37
|BB
|3
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|36
|1
|Innings
|8
|25
|1
|Not outs
|2
|11
|0
|Runs
|195
|342
|56
|Balls Faced
|289
|355
|66
|Avg
|32.5
|24.42
|56
|SR
|67.47
|96.33
|84.84
|Fours
|18
|34
|4
|Fifties
|2
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|70
|56
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0